She was born in El Cerrito but was raised in Sacramento by her Aunt Ag and Uncle Don. She later moved to Eureka with her husband Jim, to whom she was married for 61 years, and has lived here from 1956 to the present. Beverly worked for AT&T/PacBell for over 30 years and then continued her career at Cox Cable for an additional 10 years. She had an incredibly strong work ethic, but her family was number one! That was her greatest joy. She was a kind, generous and loving mother, always putting others’ needs first. She was proud of all her kids and their accomplishments! That went for her grandkids too! She was lucky to have all four of her children live nearby her entire life. She spent many years camping, boating and skiing up at Trinity Lake and loved it. She was an avid walker and gardener. She loved the Giants and did get the chance to attend a game at their new stadium on her 80th birthday. She always watched all their games. She will be sorely missed.

EUREKA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO