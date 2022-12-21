ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Tips to prevent Christmas tree fires

SALT LAKE CITY — With the holiday weekend, the last thing anyone wants for Christmas is for a tree, home, or anything else to go up in flames. The Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake City Fire Department teamed up on Friday to demonstrate just how fast a Christmas tree can catch fire and spread. Ten seconds is all it takes for a live tree that’s dried to go up in flames.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

School bus driver spreads holiday cheer to children with festive costumes

ALPINE, Utah — Around this time of year, holiday cheer can be found even in the most mundane places: one man is bringing the Christmas spirit to kids on his school bus. Scott Russell is a bus driver for the Alpine School District. He’s been driving buses for 15 years and wearing fun costumes for 13 years.
ALPINE, UT
KSLTV

Crossroads Urban Center gives away 650 Christmas dinners

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us will spend Christmas Evening around the dinner table with our loved ones but the holidays can be tough for those less fortunate. One group spent their entire day in Salt Lake City trying to change that. Dozens of volunteers showed up Friday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT

