Local animal shelter urges community to foster pets over Christmas break
Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City is urging the community to shelter an animal in need over the Christmas holiday until Monday, Dec. 26.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
KSLTV
Ogden food pantry provides food, clothing and Christmas help for holiday weekend
NORTH OGDEN, Utah – At the Tri City Exchange in North Ogden Friday, over 2,000 Utah families received food, clothing, and Christmas gifts to help them through the holiday weekend. “Today is really special,” Mike Larson, creator of the Tri City Exchange said. “We want kids to know that...
Utah mom spreads holiday cheer in local hospital's newborn ICU
After her son spent 76 days and Christmas last year in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a Utah mom wants to spread hope and joy for families who are in the same spot this year.
Utah mom given $500, pays it forward to local homeless shelter
Sierra Sandoval was at the Layton Walmart on Monday with her four-year-old son and her six-month-old baby daughter.
KSLTV
Tips to prevent Christmas tree fires
SALT LAKE CITY — With the holiday weekend, the last thing anyone wants for Christmas is for a tree, home, or anything else to go up in flames. The Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake City Fire Department teamed up on Friday to demonstrate just how fast a Christmas tree can catch fire and spread. Ten seconds is all it takes for a live tree that’s dried to go up in flames.
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
Homeless resource centers bring early Christmas to Salt Lake’s unsheltered
Resource centers for the unsheltered brought Christmas early this year, serving meals, warm clothing, free haircuts, and more.
ABC 4
Homeless man allegedly threatens banks with viral viruses and ‘demands money’
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A homeless man allegedly robbed two banks by threatening the banks with “viral viruses” while demanding money. Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested by the Unified Police Department and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. He faces two first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery using or threatening to use a weapon.
Helmet saves 19-year-old skier's life after smashing into tree, family says
Mickey McPartland was skiing down an intermediate trail with his son Dax on Wednesday at Park City Mountain when Dax crashed into a tree, knocking him unconscious.
KSLTV
School bus driver spreads holiday cheer to children with festive costumes
ALPINE, Utah — Around this time of year, holiday cheer can be found even in the most mundane places: one man is bringing the Christmas spirit to kids on his school bus. Scott Russell is a bus driver for the Alpine School District. He’s been driving buses for 15 years and wearing fun costumes for 13 years.
KSLTV
Christmas comes early to South Jordan assisted living facility
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — It seemed like a normal day. Some of the people who live at Carrington Court Assisted Living in South Jordan got back from a trip out Friday, and once they got off the bus and inside, lunch was waiting. “We are treated so well,” Bernadine...
KSLTV
Much needed home for seriously mentally ill men to re-open in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah — A mental health facility for Salt Lake County’s most needy and vulnerable men is getting ready to re-open after it was shut down a year ago due to deplorable living conditions. Odyssey House and Salt Lake County partnered to take over the facility in Midvale...
kslnewsradio.com
At a vigil to remember those who died homeless in Utah, talk of the future
SALT LAKE CITY — A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 21 to remember the 152 homeless people who died in Utah this year. It was held in Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. During the vigil, all 152 names were read aloud. Some people spoke about those...
kjzz.com
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told 2News they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
KSLTV
Crossroads Urban Center gives away 650 Christmas dinners
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us will spend Christmas Evening around the dinner table with our loved ones but the holidays can be tough for those less fortunate. One group spent their entire day in Salt Lake City trying to change that. Dozens of volunteers showed up Friday...
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
KSLTV
UTA bus driver hospitalized after ‘unprovoked’ attack at Millcreek Station
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized Tuesday after he was attacked while on a break at the Millcreek Station. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday. Carl Arky with UTA said the bus driver was standing outside the bus, taking a...
