Alabama MBB bounces back from Saturday's loss to knock off Jackson State at home

Will McLelland-USA TODAY NETWORK

After losing their last game against Gonzaga, the Alabama men’s basketball team was able to avenge that loss with a victory over Jackson State. The Tide were led offensively by graduate senior Noah Gurley. The Furman transfer scored 16 points while grabbing five rebounds as well.

After one half of play, the Tide were left clinging to a one-point lead. The Tigers who were led by former Alabama guard Mo Williams were hard to put away on Tuesday night. His squad was led in scoring by sophomore Ken Evans Jr. He scored 19 points while recording five rebounds.

In the end, the Tide’s depth took over and they were able to pull away. One thing that will need to be cleaned up is the 17 turnovers that Alabama had. Not to mention, Nate Oats’ squad shot just 65.4% from the charity stripe. Despite the miscues, the Tide came away with a much-needed 20-point victory heading into conference play.

Alabama will travel to Starkville on December 28 to take on a talented, Mississippi State squad. It will be the Tide’s first conference game of the season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama men’s basketball program as the season progresses.