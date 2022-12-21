Sex assault claims piled up. Little jail time followed. Utahn now called an ‘extreme public safety risk’

Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39, was sentenced...
KSLTV
UTA bus driver hospitalized after ‘unprovoked’ attack at Millcreek Station
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized Tuesday after he was attacked while on a break at the Millcreek Station. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday. Carl Arky with UTA said the bus driver was standing outside the bus, taking a...
KSLTV
Cement truck driver arrested for fatal crash involving sheriff’s deputy
LEHI, Utah — A cement truck driver who police believe intentionally ran two red lights and then crashed into another vehicle, killing a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy on his way to work, has been arrested. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was booked into the Utah...
KSLTV
Utah fire department reminds people to close doors for safe
TREMONTON, Utah — Tremonton Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday and used photos from the scene to offer an important but simple safety tip for the public: close your doors. “Luckily the fire was contained quickly. In these pictures you can see the difference a closed door...
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police locate missing, endangered teen in SLC
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 18-year-old man they say is missing and endangered. Luis Cruz was last seen at 232 E. Baird Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police say he was wearing a short-sleeve gray shirt with gray sweatpants and no shoes.
KSLTV
Two injured in shooting in Payson
PAYSON, Utah — Two people were injured in a shooting in Payson near 500 West Saddlebrook. Police say it appears one woman shot the other and then turned the gun on herself during a struggle in which police were trying to intervene. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval with Payson...
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KSLTV
Provo fire marshal to review all fires since February
PROVO, Utah — After noticing trends with recent fires, Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing all fires that have broken out in the city since February to see if there are commonalities. “We’ve started to identify some trends more recently,” Provo Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield...
KSLTV
Much needed home for seriously mentally ill men to re-open in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah — A mental health facility for Salt Lake County’s most needy and vulnerable men is getting ready to re-open after it was shut down a year ago due to deplorable living conditions. Odyssey House and Salt Lake County partnered to take over the facility in Midvale...
KSLTV
One man dead in officer-involved shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening in West Valley City. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Strike team were attempting to “locate and arrest a man on warrants issued out of Millard and Salt Lake Counties for firearms and drug offenses,” according to a release.
KSLTV
Woman flown to hospital after injuring lower leg while sledding
ALPINE, Utah — A 48-year-old woman was rescued and taken to the hospital Friday after suffering a serious lower leg injury while sledding in Utah County. The incident happened near Horsetail Falls at approximately 2:16 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue took...
KSLTV
Avalanche danger ‘high’ for Logan, Ogden and Salt Lake; considerable in other areas
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Three areas in Utah are now in the high level category for avalanche danger, making human-caused or natural avalanches more likely. The Utah Avalanche Center said this is the first time in a while that the state has gotten snow from the valley floor all the way up to the ridge tops.
KSLTV
Police incident, blocked roads in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A heavy police presence blocked roads at 4242 West 4100 South in West Valley City Wednesday evening. 4100 South is closed currently. The incident involved West Valley Police and the U.S. Marshals, though information on what occurred has not been released to the public. This...
KSLTV
Christmas comes early to South Jordan assisted living facility
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — It seemed like a normal day. Some of the people who live at Carrington Court Assisted Living in South Jordan got back from a trip out Friday, and once they got off the bus and inside, lunch was waiting. “We are treated so well,” Bernadine...
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
KSLTV
School bus driver spreads holiday cheer to children with festive costumes
ALPINE, Utah — Around this time of year, holiday cheer can be found even in the most mundane places: one man is bringing the Christmas spirit to kids on his school bus. Scott Russell is a bus driver for the Alpine School District. He’s been driving buses for 15 years and wearing fun costumes for 13 years.
KSLTV
SLC law firm pays Eisenhower Junior High’s entire school lunch balance
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — It was a Christmas miracle on Wednesday at Eisenhower Junior High School, one that brought holiday cheer to administrators and teachers. The owners of Siegfried and Jensen, a Salt Lake City law firm, showed up and paid the entire school lunch balance since the beginning of the school year, which turned out to be $8,828.34. That means 214 families’ lunch balances just went to zero.
KSLTV
Babies, children ‘celebrate’ holiday season at Intermountain Healthcare facilities
SALT LAKE CITY — Nurses and volunteers at Intermountain Healthcare are bringing some holiday cheer to families welcoming babies into the world during the festive season. “At many Intermountain hospitals in Utah and Idaho, nurses wrap babies in the nursery in Christmas stockings and give the parents the stocking as a memento. For babies in the neonatal ICU, some nurses dress up as Santa and hold those tiny babies on their lap for a photo opportunity. And some hospitals with children’s units have Santa make a visit to older children,” read a Wednesday morning press release from Intermountain Healthcare.
KSLTV
Single mother loses home, family dog in fire as investigators work to determine cause
HOLLADAY, Utah — Rikki Curtis is hugging her 12-year-old son a little tighter after losing their home and family dog in an overnight house fire Saturday. The two were not home at the time but learned of the fire after multiple missed calls. “I just knew something was wrong...
KSLTV
Challenging day for many people flying for Christmas
SALT LAKE CITY — It has been a messy few days of air travel nationwide. Salt Lake City International Airport has seen dozens of cancellations and nearly 200 delays Friday. But many people flying through the city are grateful they’re not stuck somewhere else. The airport has not...
