Detroit, MI

Bless You Boys

Expert on Major League Trade Sim Needed

I've read some posts on recent trades from various contributors and it has blown my mind. The baseball trade simulator I think is perhaps the culprit. It is a pretty complex algorithmic modeling tool. The on-the-field value has a relative salary comparison value factor to arrive at a relative net. I'm not sure that is entirely meaningful in trade scenarios.
Bless You Boys

Carlos Correa?

Giants back out of a deal... Mets are having second doubts. Do the Tigers sneak in and get Correa at a discount? Boras must be very nervous. Go back to them with your original offer... Maybe add in some incentives for mvp .. world series... Make it enticing for him.
Bless You Boys

Trade for Trevor Bauer

It looks like Bauer will be back with the Dodgers. His suspension has been shortened and the Dodgers are right at the luxury cap. I bet they would gladly trade him to keep him out of the dugout. They would probably include a couple top prospects. Come on Harris, wake...
Bless You Boys

Pirates - Tigers - Yankees Trade Proposal, Or Padres - Tigers?

Yankees are the drivers of the deal. They want OF Bryan Reynolds. Pirates appear to want pitching. Yankees have prospects to offer Tigers to get pitching prospects. Yet, Yankees need their top infielders to fill their shortstop position. I really don't think the Tigers will be willing to part with...
PITTSBURGH, PA

