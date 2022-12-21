Read full article on original website
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
Shreveport police seek information in unsolved 2021 homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help identify the person responsible for an unsolved fatal shooting in Highland in December 2021. Police say 28-year-old Jermarie Sherman was shot in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue in December 2021 while sitting in a Dodge Avenger just before 1 a.m.
Arceneaux team gives vote of confidence to Water & Sewerage Director
SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the city of Shreveport braces for more broken water pipes from a deep freeze, the incoming administration is voicing hope that the director of the department that's going to have to handle those problems stays on. Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and his interim Chief Administrative Officer, Tom...
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
Northwest Louisiana Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and the CEO’s Have Put Out A PSA
CEO’s at three major hospitals serving Shreveport issued a joint PSA, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting ER’s because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. Instead of visiting ER’s for minor issues, hospitals are encouraging the use of immediate care centers.
Shreveport police union holds its first Shop with a Cop
Caddo animal shelter needs foster families to protect animals from the cold. He is in the hospital in critical condition. SWEPCO, city public works and water departments prepare for Arctic blast. The theft happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport.
Bossier Parish District Attorney presents check to Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
The Bossier/Webster District Attorney’s Office presented a check on Tuesday to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $18,596.44 as part of an asset forfeiture allocation in multiple drug and other investigations. District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says this check represents monies seized from the sale of property...
Caddo students rewarded by district attorney for improved attendance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elementary students in Caddo Parish were gifted with brand new bicycles by the Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr., and the staff of the DA’s office for improved attendance. This marks the seventh year that the DA’s office held the bike giveaway....
2 Keithville men wanted; linked to sports cars stolen from storage yard
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Keithville men accused of having vehicles in their possession that were stolen from a storage yard in November. According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Martin and 23-year-old Derick Ferguson II are alleged to...
2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.
Ravaged by fire and neglect, what’s left of Humpfree’s is being demolished
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What’s left of the old Humpfree’s building in downtown Shreveport is being demolished by the city. The building caught fire in September. It sits in the same city block as the Blind Tiger and Sand Bar. Tim Huck, who owns Sand Bar, said...
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road at White Oak and Orchard Apartments. Police say the victim was shot multiple times. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are right now.
Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road
Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
Shreveport Police Union hosts special Shop with a Cop event for local kids
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday morning, some kids in Shreveport got to take a very special shopping trip with local police officers. On Dec. 21, the Shreveport Police Union Local 275 held a Shop with a Cop event to provide Christmas gifts to kids in the community. Police officers accompanied a number of children as they picked out their own presents at the Walmart on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's
SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
Parish of Caddo holiday office closures
Caddo Parish, LA – In observance of the holiday season the Parish of Caddo is observing the following office closures:. Friday, December 23 – Monday, December 27 – CLOSED. Friday, December 30 – Monday, January 2 – CLOSED. The Caddo Parish Commission work session originally...
The $3,000 New Beginnings Sweepstakes
We’re giving people in the Shreveport area and all across the ArkLaTex the chance to enter the $3,000 New Beginnings Sweepstakes!. Start the year with $3,000 cash in our New Beginnings Giveaway! A new year, and a new you! One winner will receive $3,000 cash to spend on a new venture, from revamping their wardrobe to buying supplies for a new hobby or planning for a new car! Ultimately, it’s your money to start the new year with – spend it on what YOU want!
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
