Inflation to stay high for two years – head of Germany’s economic advisers

BERLIN (Reuters) – Inflation is likely to remain high for another two years as companies pass on higher input costs and in some cases exaggerate them, the head of the council of economists that advises the German government was quoted on Saturday as saying. “Inflation will also be an...
Japan unveils record budget in boost to military capacity

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan unveiled on Friday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($863 billion) budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population. The budget – endorsed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet on Friday...
Spain Q3 GDP expands 0.1% q/q, 4.4% y/y, INE final data shows

(Reuters) – The Spanish economy expanded 0.1% in the third quarter, slowing from a 1.5% growth rate in the previous three-month period, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. The GDP data for the third quarter was revised from a preliminary 0.2% growth announced two months ago, official...
U.S. dollar likely has further upside vs yen despite BOJ move -Goldman

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan, which widened the trading band for 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on Tuesday, may have inflicted damage on the dollar against the yen, but Goldman Sachs analysts said there was further room for the greenback to rise. On Tuesday, the dollar...
Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth. The opening would mark the end of a three-year...
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant – internal notice

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December. The U.S. automaker cancelled the morning...
U.S. must stop suppressing China’s development – senior Chinese diplomat

BEIJING (Reuters) – The United States must stop suppressing China’s development and should not continue the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a press statement. “The U.S. should not challenge China’s red line...
Equity funds record largest ever weekly outflows -BofA

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors shed stocks at the highest weekly rate ever in the week to Wednesday, selling a net $41.9 billion of equities, according to a report from BofA Global Research on Friday that attributed the sell-off to tax-related purposes. U.S. value funds and passive equities also recorded...
Mexico’s newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican state oil company Pemex’s newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project’s operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
World Bank to lend $500 million to help Brazil meet climate goals

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The World Bank´s board of directors approved late on Thursday a $500 million project in Brazil to expand sustainability-linked finance and strengthen the private sector’s capacity to access carbon credit markets and help the country curb deforestation. The initiative, in collaboration with Brazilian...
China to cut quarantine for overseas travelers from next month – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – China plans to cut quarantine requirements for overseas travelers in January as the country dismantles the last vestiges of its ‘COVID Zero’ policy, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
U.S. core capital goods orders rise modestly in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose moderately in November while shipments fell, pointing to a slowdown in business spending on equipment this quarter as higher borrowing costs cool demand for goods. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending...
Factbox-Tesla’s key managers in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla Inc has tapped China chief Tom Zhu to troubleshoot production engineering challenges in the United States, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. They are working on upcoming projects, including the Cybertruck, the people said, adding that Zhu’s colleagues in China believe he...
Panama aims for ‘fair’ deal with Canadian miner First Quantum

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government’s Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country’s economy and finance ministry said...
China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy

SYDNEY (Reuters) – China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take...

