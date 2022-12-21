Read full article on original website
U.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law, after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week. One bill, which broadens the Justice Department’s jurisdiction to...
U.S. House to vote on $1.66 trillion funding bill as shutdown deadline nears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday is due to vote on a $1.66 trillion bill that provides the U.S. military with robust funding, dispatches emergency aid to Ukraine and keeps all federal agencies operating through Sept. 30, 2023. Passage of the Senate-approved measure in the...
China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy
SYDNEY (Reuters) – China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take...
Venezuela opposition seeks Guaido ousting, control of Citgo
CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition parties are seeking to remove Juan Guaido as head of Citgo, the country’s most important asset abroad, and block his interim government from extending its mandate by another year, spokespeople from the country’s main opposition parties said on Wednesday. Guaido has controlled...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
Russia proposes 30% increase in size of armed forces
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his backing on Wednesday to a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30% as he said Moscow needed to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine. At an end-of-year conference of Russia’s...
U.S. judge penalizes 3M, bars it from shifting liability in earplug litigation
(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Thursday barred 3M Co from trying to avoid liability for injuries current and former U.S. military members sustained from its allegedly defective earplugs by shifting blame to a subsidiary. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, the Pensacola, Florida-based judge tasked with overseeing nearly...
Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin’s reference to Ukraine “war”
LONDON (Reuters) – A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a “special military...
U.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with...
Factbox-Key U.S. labor policies will face legal challenges in coming year
(Reuters) – The Biden administration and a Democrat-led U.S. labor board will implement a series of major employment policies in 2023 but could be stymied by challenges from business groups and Republican-led states that have criticized the measures. The following rules are likely to face lawsuits in the new...
Peru ex-ministers recount Castillo’s bombshell final day
LIMA (Reuters) – Members of former President Pedro Castillo’s Cabinet say he was planning his impeachment trial defense and appeared confident he would win – right up until his explosive speech in which he tried to illegally dissolve Congress, sparking his dramatic ouster and arrest. The testimonies...
U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia – Bloomberg news
(Reuters) – The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Fiji’s military to help maintain social order after unclear election results
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Fiji’s military will assist police in maintaining “security and stability”, the country’s police commissioner said in a social media post on Thursday – a move that comes after last week’s election delivered a hung parliament. Fiji is waiting for its...
Zelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda for nearly two hours of talks during his trip home from the United States. “We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app...
China does not have police posts overseas – foreign ministry
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that there were no Chinese police posts located overseas, in response to questions on reports of secret Chinese police stations. Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing that China has always abided by the principle of not...
