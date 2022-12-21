ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed as recession worries temper Wall St gains

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
 3 days ago
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a modestly higher close on Wall Street as concerns over pressures on global growth tempered gains in the absence of major data releases.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2%, to 26,395.49, a day after the Bank of Japan gave in to pressure on the yen by expanding the cap on the yield of the 10-year Japanese government bond to 0.50%. It had been 0.25%.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei 225 lost 2.5%.

The slight softening of the Japanese central bank’s opposition to raising interest rates to cut inflation rattled world markets Tuesday, with bond yields pushing higher. The BOJ has kept its key lending rate at minus 0.1% for years, trying to spur growth by keeping credit ultra cheap.

Higher yields make borrowing more expensive, which slows the economy and can alleviate upward pressure on prices, while at the same time pulling prices for stocks and other investments lower.

The widening gap between the BOJ's benchmark rate and rising interest rates in the U.S. and other economies has pulled the value of the yen sharply lower, causing prices for imported oil, consumer goods and industrial inputs to surge and adding to pressures on its economy.

“Ultimately, the BOJ is reacting to a dysfunctioning bond market and a weakening yen. But the move also represents the fall of one of the last central bank hold-outs of ultra-low rate policy," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Central banks around the world have been raising rates at an explosive clip and a growing number of economists and investors see a recession hitting in 2023. Both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have pledged to keep raising rates into next year to be sure they get inflation under control.

At the same time, fresh waves of COVID-19 infections in China, Japan and other countries are casting a shadow over pandemic recoveries.

In other Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up 0.1% to 19,111.70 and the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 3,070.03.

South Korea's Kospi lost 0.7% to 2,329.98. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.3% to 7,115.70. Shares rose in Bangkok and Taiwan but fell in Singapore and Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% after flipping between small losses and gains in the early going. It closed at 3,821.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to 32,849.74 and the Nasdaq composite barely budged after closing less than 0.1% higher, at 10,547.11. Small company stocks outdid the broader market, lifting the Russell 2000 index 0.5% higher, to 1,748.02.

The muted gains were enough to end a four-day losing streak for the major indexes.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.70% from 3.59% late Monday. That yield helps set rates for mortgages and other economy-setting loans, which has already meant particular pain for the U.S. housing market.

A report on Tuesday showed U.S. homebuilders broke ground on fewer homes for a third straight month in November. The number of building permits, meanwhile, fell to its lowest level since June 2020 when the pandemic froze the economy.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for action from the Federal Reserve, was more reserved. It held steady at 4.26%.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar rose to 132.22 Japanese yen from 131.62 yen. Tokyo’s surprise move on Tuesday pulled the dollar 4% lower against the yen.

U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 3 cents to $76.20 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 1.2% on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, was unchanged at $79.99 per barrel.

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Asian shares track Wall St rally on upbeat consumer data

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street as investors welcomed a report showing U.S. consumer confidence is holding up despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation by raising interest rates. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped more than...
US stocks sink over worries about higher interest rates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is falling sharply Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries about higher interest rates. Usually good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when worries about a...
Crypto Markets Analysis: Strong Economic Data Is Bad News for Bitcoin Bulls

Good news is bad news again: Just as traders in cryptocurrencies and traditional finance were looking forward to saying goodbye to 2022, a dose of better-than-expected economic data may have damped the mood for asset prices yet again. At the risk of sounding absurdly obvious, inflation remains an albatross around...
An inflation measure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October and the smallest gain since October 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year. That was also the smallest increase since October 2021.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Hold as US Stocks Fall

Prices: Bitcoin avoids losses in U.S. stocks as strong economic data makes investors reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot anytime soon to a more dovish monetary policy. Insights: Central Bank of Indonesia white paper on the development of the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) envisions a world...
Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong's leader said Saturday that China has agreed to a reopening of the city's border with the mainland, which has been largely closed by pandemic restrictions, and that he is aiming for a mid-January start. Chief Executive John Lee, returning from a...
