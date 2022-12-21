Read full article on original website
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai plant – internal notice
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter, bringing ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December. The U.S. automaker cancelled the morning...
TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant – FT
(Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next...
Citi appoints new co-heads of emerging markets division in EMEA
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Thursday named Hamza Girach and Rizwan Shaikh as co-heads of emerging markets at its banking, capital markets and advisory division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Girach and Shaikh have been with the bank for roughly two decades. Girach was part of...
Japan to hike annual defence budget by a quarter to buy Tomahawks and other weapons
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Friday said it will hike defence spending by more than a quarter next year including $1.6 billion to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles that will be part of its biggest military build-up since World War Two. The 26.3% increase to a record 6.82 trillion...
BTS fandom tech firm Weverse reaches beyond K-Pop
SEOUL (Reuters) – When Jin became the first member of the K-Pop supergroup BTS to enlist for South Korea’s mandatory military service this month, he had a special message to fans on Weverse, a fan platform app that commands more than 8 million active users. “Now it’s curtain...
Huawei reaps more patent royalties than it pays out for second straight year
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) – Chinese technology giant Huawei will bring in more patent income than it pays to other companies for their patents for the second straight year in 2022, as it seeks to offset the impact of U.S. export curbs on sales in its hardware business, the company announced late Thursday.
Panama aims for ‘fair’ deal with Canadian miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government’s Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country’s economy and finance ministry said...
Rainwater Tech to list in New York via SPAC merger
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Rain Enhancement Technologies Inc, a developer of systems that boost rainfall in arid regions, has agreed to combine with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group VI, the companies told Reuters. Led by Mike Nefkens, the former president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, Rain...
Japan unveils record budget in boost to military capacity
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan unveiled on Friday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($863 billion) budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population. The budget – endorsed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet on Friday...
Sysmex says Japan approves blood test for Alzheimer’s marker
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Sysmex Corp said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in Japan for a blood test to detect amyloid beta in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. The company developed the test with Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co and gained approval from regulators...
