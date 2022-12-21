SHS teams bowl well at Glenn Holiday Tournament

The Sturgis bowling teams each had strong showings at the prestigious Glenn Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

“This tournament is always a highlight of the early season part of the schedule,” Sturgis coach Scott Spahr said. “A day away for the teams to bond with their teammates and to see and make friends from around the state.”

The girls finished with a Top 8 finish on the day, the boys were Top 16.

The ladies qualified 14th with 2,459 total pins knocked down in a pair of qualifying games and then eight additional bakers.

This put them up against third-seeded Flushing. The Lady Trojans pulled the upset, winning 390-292.

“Very nice showing by the ladies,” Spahr said. “Taking a hard-fought first round victory and then coming up just a bit short from making the step-ladder finals. Showed the grit that we are stringing to have day in and day out.”

Sturgis dropped its next match to sixth-seeded Grand Blanc, 274-256.

The boys were also seeded 14th with 2,998 total pins knocked down.

“The gents faced off with a very tough Bay City Western team and had them within reach, just was not to be,” Spahr said. “We are melding our returners with new members and working to establish out identity. Each day it gets closer to what we are wanting to show. Proud of these kids and their effort. And you cannot beat the attitude.”

Bay City Western beat Sturgis 366-329.

To qualify, the girls shot team games of 683 and 732. Lydia Boland led the way with a 316 series, bowling games of 162 and 154. Donna Henson-Bohlen added games of 113 and 199 for a 312, Korntie Matz rolled games of 137 and 148 for a 285. Kami Kimes shot 152 and 131 for a 284.

The boys qualified for games of 807 and 845. Leading the Trojan charge was Andrew Matz with games of 211 and 159 for 370. Owen Brewer shot games of 160 and 208 for a 368, Brayden Smoker shot games of 165 and 153 for a 318. Garrett Liston bowled a 300 series with games of 145 and 155.

Sturgis is off until New Year’s Eve when they host the Strike Zone Singles beginning at 8:30 a.m.