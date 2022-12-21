Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds seek refuge at warming centers in Houston during arctic blast
"Without this help, I don't know what Christmas would have been like," one man staying at the Green House International Church center said.
KVUE
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
fox26houston.com
Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives
HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area warming centers: These buildings are opening to public during hard freeze
As temperatures plummet well below freezing Thursday, several places in the Houston region are opening their doors to the public so they can get out of the cold. At least seven community centers and churches in Houston are opening as warming centers, where shelter, water, food and in some cases beds will be available. There also are some warming centers in nearby municipalities such as Rosenberg in Fort Bend County and Galveston along the Gulf Coast.
fox26houston.com
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze
HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint Energy warns rotating power outage fraudulent texts
HOUSTON - With many residents in Southeast Texas experiencing power outages, CenterPoint sent out a warning to watch out for fraudulent messages. On Friday, CenterPoint Energy sent out a message in regards to fraudulent text messages being sent out to customers about rotating power outages. "We have been made aware...
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
Click2Houston.com
Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip
HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
cw39.com
Dangerous cold engulfs Texas, hard freeze lasts into the Christmas weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Extreme cold and gusty winds are combining to make for dangerous wind chills across Texas Friday morning. A wind chill warning is in effect for Houston and Southeast Texas as wind chills will be near zero. Friday morning is the most dangerous part of this cold...
fox26houston.com
Dangerously cold temperatures surging towards Texas, hardware store in Houston out of freeze supplies
HOUSTON - A powerful winter storm with life-threatening cold temperatures is now surging across the country. In the Houston area, no precipitation is expected. However, The National Weather Service has issue hard freeze and wind chill warnings for almost all of Texas. "Texas is open 24/7," said Texas Governor Greg...
Families planning for power outages as frigid temperatures swing into SE Houston
CenterPoint Energy has said that they will indeed be ready to restore power if any residents experience outages in the area.
Arctic blast 2022: Houston and Harris County officials prepare residents for extreme weather
From discussions of the power grid to power monoxide concerns, county and city leaders addressed how to prepare and whether or not to have faucets dripping.
spacecityweather.com
As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now
Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
spacecityweather.com
Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight
The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather
HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
