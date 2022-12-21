ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
fox26houston.com

Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives

HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area warming centers: These buildings are opening to public during hard freeze

As temperatures plummet well below freezing Thursday, several places in the Houston region are opening their doors to the public so they can get out of the cold. At least seven community centers and churches in Houston are opening as warming centers, where shelter, water, food and in some cases beds will be available. There also are some warming centers in nearby municipalities such as Rosenberg in Fort Bend County and Galveston along the Gulf Coast.
fox26houston.com

Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze

HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
KHOU

Check current boil water notices across Houston area

KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
fox26houston.com

CenterPoint Energy warns rotating power outage fraudulent texts

HOUSTON - With many residents in Southeast Texas experiencing power outages, CenterPoint sent out a warning to watch out for fraudulent messages. On Friday, CenterPoint Energy sent out a message in regards to fraudulent text messages being sent out to customers about rotating power outages. "We have been made aware...
Click2Houston.com

Below-freezing temperatures could impact your holiday road trip

HOUSTON – This is the What’s Driving Houston newsletter sent out by KPRC 2 traffic expert Anavid Reyes. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Brrrrr... it’s COLD! And, this ain’t nothing yet, we’re expected to plunge into the teens later on tonight. Ay Dios mio! Now is the time to plan and prepare to keep yourself and loved ones safe... especially if you’re heading out for your holiday road trip.
spacecityweather.com

As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now

Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
spacecityweather.com

Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight

The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
