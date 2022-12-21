As temperatures plummet well below freezing Thursday, several places in the Houston region are opening their doors to the public so they can get out of the cold. At least seven community centers and churches in Houston are opening as warming centers, where shelter, water, food and in some cases beds will be available. There also are some warming centers in nearby municipalities such as Rosenberg in Fort Bend County and Galveston along the Gulf Coast.

