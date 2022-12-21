Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Related
Daily Advocate
Wreath sponsorship now equals two next year
GREENVILLE — Wreaths Across America is once again matching all wreaths sponsored between Dec. 17-Jan. 15, 2023. For each wreath sponsored, an additional wreath is free. This program has been instrumental for Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to be able to place a wreath on each of the 1,602 veteran’s graves at Greenville Union Cemetery the past several years.
Daily Advocate
GTI raises over $50,000 for United Way
GREENVILLE — Greenville Technology, Inc. held its annual United Way campaign in October 2022.The committee was led by Justine Berry, human resources associate, and Hope Eyer, MTNA senior purchasing technician. During the four-week campaign, GTI was able to raise a record high $51,829.60 for Darke County United Way and...
Daily Advocate
DCHD welcomes new commissioner to start new year
DARKE COUNTY — Jan. 1 brings not only a new beginning to the year, but a new era to the Darke County Health District. Jordan Francis, MPH, will then take the reins as the county’s new Health Commissioner following Dr. Terrence Holman’s 37-year tenure. Francis earned his...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum honors students
Students of the Month for December from Arcanum High School are Nate Kessler and Lani Hollinger. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Kessler was selected because of the service he demonstrates each day. He led in organizing the pop tab collection. Hollinger was nominated because of the effort and service that she demonstrates in class each day. She consistently is willing to help others and always strives to do her best. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.
PHOTOS: Miami Valley Hospital newborns show off holiday spirit
Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate.
Daily Advocate
Active Day helps Santa
Individuals at Active Day/PCS have been very busy being Santa’s helper this holiday season. The group had a fundraiser meal that consisted of a Taco Salad and cookie. The group then used the money raised for gift cards. Those gift cards were given to the Boys & Girls Club of Greenville. Tom Jenkins, director of the Greenville Boys & Girls Club accepted the donation.
wnewsj.com
‘A Christmas miracle’ donation
WILMINGTON — The spirit of Christmas arrived in a blue van at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Monday. The shelter received a $30,000 donation and boxes of necessities (food, bedding, diapers, etc.) from associates of Amazon’s Wilmington Air Hub. “Giving back to the community in which we...
Daily Advocate
Taking on out of state landlords; fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
Daily Advocate
Active Day stuffs stockings
Over the past couple of months, Active Day individuals have been busy stuffing 200 stockings for the Darke County Animal Shelter and Humane Society. The group held a fundraiser meal to help purchase items to fill the stockings for all the fur babies that are in the shelters. A big thank you goes out to Rural King for their generous donation of gift cards that helped purchase goodies for the stockings.
dayton.com
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami Valley
If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas with a spirit of reverence, worship and praise, consider this list of churches across the Miami Valley planning Christmas Eve services. Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Dayton. Celebrate the joy of...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Roscoe is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit, lie down, and loves treats and kids! He is a big cuddle bug who enjoys attention. Roscoe doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton
If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
wyso.org
Clark County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings
The county received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The county will use the money on two buildings – an old food processing plant on Jefferson Street in Springfield and the former Catawba school on South Persimmon Street in Catawba. The Clark County Land Bank acquired both properties earlier this...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
dayton.com
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
wyso.org
Amber Alert Update; Local Chemical Lawsuit; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton
Bellbrook Joins Local Cities in Chemical Lawsuit; Amber Alert Update - One Child Found, Another Still Missing; Defense Contractor Expands to Dayton. Local Cities Sue Chemical Companies - The City of Bellbrook has joined Dayton and Fairborn in a lawsuit against more than 30 companies that manufactured PFAS, or so-called forever chemicals. Bellbrook says those companies should pay to clean up the PFAS in the city's drinking water wells. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
wyso.org
St. Vincent de Paul Dayton opens warming shelters for homeless ahead of winter storm
Forecasts are calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow possible; wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour; and a wind chill as low as 30 below zero. The storm will put those experiencing homelessness at serious risk. Frostbite can form in just 10 minutes with wind chills so low.
Daily Advocate
Christmas lessons and trivia
Recently, I watched a 2011 movie called “The Twelve Days of Christmas’. The plot was like “Groundhog’s Day” in the fact the main character, Kate, was caught repeating Christmas Eve. Kate was a self-absorbed woman oblivious to the feelings of others. She wanted desperately to win back her former boyfriend, even though she had a blind date with Miles, on Christmas Eve.
'Please bring my baby home': Mother of Kason Thomas leads search in Dayton area
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Please bring my baby home.”. Those were the words from Wilhelmina Burnett who spent the day Wednesday in the Dayton area looking for her 5-month-old son and his suspected kidnapper, Nalah Jackson. She feared the child has possibly been taken out of state but said she had no information to prove that.
Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm
The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
