Why mask mandates aren't coming back even though covid is
Nearly every adult ICU bed in Oregon is occupied, driven by an uptick in respiratory viruses. Portland-area hospitals are operating at a "crisis" level for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The dire picture has prompted state health officials to implore people to slap their masks on, once again, to protect against a triple threat of covid, flu and RSV as people travel and gather indoors this holiday season.
Calmatters: Buried Treasure: California Politicians Stash $35 Million In Leftover Campaign Cash
It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics -- Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer -- before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
