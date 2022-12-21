Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia – Richland Fire department held their third annual ‘Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive’ Wednesday. Volunteers banded together to make sure that families in need throughout the city of Columbia will have food on their table during the holiday season. This year , the Department was able to collect more than enough non perishable food to feed some three hundred households. Those items were collected and then delivered to families facing financial challenges this holiday season.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO