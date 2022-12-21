Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Christmas gift return tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many and so is returning them. In fact, almost 20% of merchandise sold during the holiday season is expected to be returned. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some advice about the best way to handle...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
abccolumbia.com
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington food drive continues today
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A food drive in Lexington continues today. Mission Lexington and the Lexington Sheriff’s Department are teaming up to collect non-perishable food items. Deputies will be at the Lowes Foods on Augusta Highway across from Lexington High School from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department provides home heating tips this Winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department released some safe home heating tips for residents during the upcoming frigid weather. The Department wants to stress these important reminders:. FOR SPACE HEATERS. Keep anything that can burn (including carpet) at least 3 feet away from. heating equipment, like the furnace,...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police offers holiday road tips
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Town of Lexington is already experiencing congested traffic just a few days before the Christmas holiday. Lexington Police has listed a few reminders ahead of this year’s anticipated holiday road rush:
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD hosts 4th annual “Shop with a Cop” event at Walmart
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department hosted its 4th annual “Shop with a Cop” event today at the Walmart on Augusta Road in West Columbia. Children and families in the community have a chance to interact with police officers and get some of the toys and items on their Christmas lists for free.
abccolumbia.com
Winter officially began Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday marked the first official day of Winter, or Winter Solstice. It’s also the shortest day of the calendar year for the northern hemisphere because the sun is appearing at its most southerly spot, right above the Tropic of Capricorn. Appropriately it’s the exact opposition...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire hosts 3rd annual food drive
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia – Richland Fire department held their third annual ‘Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive’ Wednesday. Volunteers banded together to make sure that families in need throughout the city of Columbia will have food on their table during the holiday season. This year , the Department was able to collect more than enough non perishable food to feed some three hundred households. Those items were collected and then delivered to families facing financial challenges this holiday season.
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
WIS-TV
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning began with winter weather arriving in the Midlands, leaving some without power. Dominion Energy reported 256 active outages as of 7:21 a.m. Its outage map said over 22,000 customers were without power Friday morning. As of around 5 p.m., the new number is just...
abccolumbia.com
Transitions homeless shelter open during frigid weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. Last night we are told the shelter had well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County to open warming center during cold holiday weekend
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Emergency Management and Fairfield School District are opening a warming center for residents during the cold holiday weekend. The center will be located at the Fairfield Middle School Gym in Winnsboro. Shelter and areas to recharge devices will be available on December 23...
abccolumbia.com
CDC issues alert for invasive Strep A
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A triple virus threat is heading into the holiday weekend, along with the flu, Covid, and RSV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now issuing a new alert for an invasive form of strep. Here’s ABC’s Erielle Reshe.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend
A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:. Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip. Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel...
abccolumbia.com
Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
