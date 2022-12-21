ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Lake, MI

Fourth-quarter surge carries Ida girls to win over Whiteford

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 3 days ago

OTTAWA LAKE – Ida’s girls basketball team is off to a 6-0 start.

But coach Tim Leaonard isn’t blowing the trumpets for the Blue Streaks just yet.

“We can’t rest on our laurels because our laurels are not very big,” he said.

The veteran of 32 coaching seasons truly appreciates the great start after watching young teams post a combined record of 12-23 the past two seasons, but he knows things could easily be much more dire this year.

In five of the six games, Ida has needed to make plays in the fourth quarter to pull out wins.

“I told the girls tonight afterwards that we still have to get better if we want to play meaningful games down the road,” Leonard said.

Tuesday was pretty typical of the way the Blue Streaks have been playing all season.

They trailed Whiteford 29-25 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying to pull out a 41-38 victory.

Sophomore Jessica Schrader was the key to the 16-9 fourth-quarter surge, scoring 13 of her game-high 24 points in the final period.

“She likes the ball in her hands with the game on the line,” Leonard said. “She has a confidence in her game. It’s one thing to say you want the ball in your hands at the end and shoot an airball. It’s another thing to say you want the ball and make the shot.”

Schrader made five baskets in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.

But it wasn’t a one-girl show.

The Ida players seem to know how to make plays down the stretch.

“You would say that Makenzie LaRoy struggled tonight, but in the fourth quarter she blocked a shot and got the rebound,” Leonard said.

LaRoy is the lone senior on the roster.

Ida starts two sophomores and two juniors and the first player off the bench is a sophomore.

One major weapon for the Blue Streaks is their defense. They are giving up fewer than 40 points per game and their press can often be a dangerous weapon.

“Our press kind of runs in spurts,” Leonard said. “We can get two or three key steals off traps at the right time. The girls do a nice job of making those plays when the game is on the line.”

Whiteford coach Jim Ross said Ida just executed better down the stretch.

“We had a chance in last minute of the game, but Ida bested us finding easier shots,” he said. “We lost to a good team.

“It usually does not fare well for you when the other team is getting easier shots.”

But Ross liked a lot of what he saw from his squad.

"We competed with them,” he said. “We played hard for four quarters. We made a few mistakes but never quit and played better defense than we had in previous outings."

Jessica Ulery had another strong game with 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Emily Hill had an interesting night for the Bobcats.

She played two quarters of the junior varsity game and racked up 19 points in a 56-39 Whiteford win, then came off the bench to score 9 points in the varsity contest.

“She’s up (on the varsity) for good now,” Ross said.

Whiteford will take a 2-3 record into 2023.

“These girls come to practice and work hard every single day,” Ross said. “They listen and are very coachable. We’re playing a lot of young girls.”

Bailey Spradling added 10 points for Whiteford in the JV game.

Ida 4 14 7 16 41
Whiteford 8 8 13 9 38

IDA: Liechty 1 (1) 1-2 4, Hennessey 2 0-0 4, Allen 1 (1) 0-1 3, Schrader 9 (3) 3-4 24, Capling 1 1-2 3, Albring 0 3-7 3. Totals 14 (5) 8-14 41.

WHITEFORD: J. Ulery 4 (2) 3-6 13, Thomas 0 2-4 2, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Hill 3 (1) 2-4 9, Rasor 3 (2) 0-0 8, Gapp 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 (5) 7-14 38.

