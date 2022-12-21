Deer Freed From Plastic Pumpkin Stuck on His Head After Being Unable to Eat or Drink For At Least Eight Days

Read full article on original website
Cougar Goes Running Right Past Hiker On Boardwalk At Florida Nature Park
This is exactly what you don’t want to see while you’re out for an afternoon hike just trying to stay active and outside. As someone who worked in the woods for a while, seeing a cougar is always in the back of your mind. They are probably the...
Man Hilariously Jumps Off A Bridge Only To Come Up With A Fish In Hand
The old bridge jump usually doesn’t lead to much other than a cheap thrill and some laughs with the boys (and possibly a broken neck if you don’t know the river below). It’s always a good time for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, but I can’t help but think, “what happens if you hit something in the water?”
Injured Bald Eagle Escapes Crate, Is Safely Recovered From Baseball Field
An injured bald eagle escaped from its cage at a bird conservancy on Monday. The incident occurred as the bird was being transferred for treatment. Luckily, the escaped eagle has been located. Bird conservancy Last Chance Forever reports that they recaptured their eagle Tuesday morning on a baseball field. The...
Amazing treehouse cabins at the River of Life Farm might be the perfect getaway in 2023 and it's open all year round
The Cliff House sleeps up to 14 guests.Photo byRiver of Life Farm via Facebook site. Have you ever stayed in a treehouse cabin that had all the modern amenities? You have to admit that it's a different experience worth reaching for. The River of Life Farm has several types of lodging options.
Beloved Bald Eagles Forced to Rebuild After Hurricane Ian Starting a New Family
The beloved bald eagle pair that gained a country-wide following after Hurricane Ian destroyed their nest is now adding two eaglets to their family. Harriet and M15 have been a favorite couple for bird watchers for over a decade, but they earned newfound respect after they picked up the pieces of their North Fort Myers home immediately following the catastrophic September storm.
A wild goose was taken to an animal hospital. His mate knocked on the door to find him.
This article originally appeared on 07.22.21 As if a Canada goose named Arnold isn't endearing enough, his partner who came looking for him when he was injured is warming hearts and having us root for this sweet feathered couple. Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts shared the story on its Facebook page , in what they called "a first" for their animal hospital.
Furry Snake Found in Swamp in Thailand and It’s So Creepy People Think Its Practically a Cryptid
That’s a fur-lined nope rope.
vinlove.net
Raising “strange” crabs is not for eating, 8x earns hundreds of millions of dong per month
These crabs no one buys to eat, the price hundreds of thousands of people still have to pay. Curved ornamental crab, the English name is Hainan potamon crab, native to Indochina (not an invasive alien animal), living in a freshwater environment. Male crabs have to be very large, and more curved than females. Some mutant species, the larger they are, are on the left.
Focusing on Wildlife is a non-profit organization with more than 10,000 members worldwide. By promoting wildlife conservation and habitat preservation, we celebrate the biodiversity of Planet Earth and condemn wildlife crime.https://focusingonwildlife.com/news/
