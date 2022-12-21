ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Pickaway Elementary's Letters To Santa

 3 days ago

Mrs. Gibson’s Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a shot gun for Christmas

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Jace

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Santa hat, ipad, and a Bobblehead.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Zeke

Dear Santa

For Christmas, I would like a cat.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Larissa

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a real baby.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Melody

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a camera and a flute.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Virginia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like Sonic shoes, Roblox and a skateboard.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Jack

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an Iphone 14, Santa Hat, and more Robloxs.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Luke

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like to spend the holiday with my family, please.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Jered

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like more cheese crackers.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Jayden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a doll.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Grace

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a real baby.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Stella

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a teddy bear, some squishmellows, and a snow globe.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Chloe

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a cat!

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Luke

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a bulldog.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Dante

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an iphone 13, a computer and a bearded dragon.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Arkham

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Red Ryder.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

AJ

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Winnie costume and headphones.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Mackenzie

Mrs. Cochran’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like blue shoes and a BB gun.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Cain

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch and Remote Control Car.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Nicholas

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a pet monkey and PS-5.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Ryker

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a computer and remote control car.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Tyler

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like some shoes, blocks and a little football.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best.

Ramsey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like some make-up and a new watch.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Noelle

Mrs. Engel’s Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like some Mini Brands and American Girl Doll.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Cara

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a Water Camera.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Baylee

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like some make-up and JoJo Siwa Doll.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Zoey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a holder for my tractors.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Finley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like legos

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Eli

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an Iphone.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Wayne

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an American Girl Doll Vet.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Austyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Zayne

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a black panther dress up costume.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Quintin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch and Star War Lego set.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Grayson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Dinosaur.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

McKenna

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a black panther dress up costume.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Nick

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want some legos.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Damien

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Nash

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want some legos.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Ayden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want some scribble scrubbie pets.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Caiden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want some legos.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Isaiah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want some make-up.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Alleigh

Mrs. Starkey’s Classroom

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll and your love.

Thanks Santa! You are the best!

Lilly

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll Yo-Yo and Cookies.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Aleah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Klay

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a Paw Patrol Puppy.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Eliza

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll and a rainbow.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Elizabelle

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a puppy and a cat.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Michael

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Mia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll and stuff.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Hadley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a puppy and a kitty cat.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Brinkle

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a pig and pug.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Emma

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a robot with a remote control and a blanket.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Finley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a zoo with red animals and alphabet letters.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want Skye from Paw Patrol and a tablet.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Victoria

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a puppy and a remote control car.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Wade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a real puppy and a punching bag.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a rudolph stuffed animal and real money.

Thanks, Santa! You are the best!

Aria

