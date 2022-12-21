Pickaway Elementary's Letters To Santa
Mrs. Gibson’s Class
Dear Santa,
I would like a shot gun for Christmas
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Jace
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a Santa hat, ipad, and a Bobblehead.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Zeke
Dear Santa
For Christmas, I would like a cat.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Larissa
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a real baby.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Melody
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a camera and a flute.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Virginia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like Sonic shoes, Roblox and a skateboard.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Jack
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like an Iphone 14, Santa Hat, and more Robloxs.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Luke
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like to spend the holiday with my family, please.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Jered
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like more cheese crackers.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Jayden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a doll.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Grace
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a real baby.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Stella
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a teddy bear, some squishmellows, and a snow globe.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Chloe
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a cat!
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Luke
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a bulldog.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Dante
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like an iphone 13, a computer and a bearded dragon.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Arkham
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a Red Ryder.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
AJ
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a Winnie costume and headphones.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Mackenzie
Mrs. Cochran’s Class
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like blue shoes and a BB gun.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Cain
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a Nintendo Switch and Remote Control Car.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Nicholas
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a pet monkey and PS-5.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Ryker
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a computer and remote control car.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Tyler
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like some shoes, blocks and a little football.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best.
Ramsey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like some make-up and a new watch.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Noelle
Mrs. Engel’s Class
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like some Mini Brands and American Girl Doll.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Cara
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a Water Camera.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Baylee
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like some make-up and JoJo Siwa Doll.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Zoey
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a holder for my tractors.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Finley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like legos
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Eli
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like an Iphone.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Wayne
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like an American Girl Doll Vet.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Austyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Zayne
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a black panther dress up costume.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Quintin
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch and Star War Lego set.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Grayson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a Dinosaur.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
McKenna
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a black panther dress up costume.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Nick
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want some legos.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Damien
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Nash
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want some legos.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Ayden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want some scribble scrubbie pets.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Caiden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want some legos.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want some make-up.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Alleigh
Mrs. Starkey’s Classroom
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll and your love.
Thanks Santa! You are the best!
Lilly
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll Yo-Yo and Cookies.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Aleah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a Nintendo.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Klay
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a Paw Patrol Puppy.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Eliza
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll and a rainbow.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Elizabelle
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a puppy and a cat.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Michael
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Mia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a LOL Doll and stuff.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Hadley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a puppy and a kitty cat.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Brinkle
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a pig and pug.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Emma
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a robot with a remote control and a blanket.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Finley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a zoo with red animals and alphabet letters.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want Skye from Paw Patrol and a tablet.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Victoria
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a puppy and a remote control car.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Wade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a real puppy and a punching bag.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I want a rudolph stuffed animal and real money.
Thanks, Santa! You are the best!
Aria
