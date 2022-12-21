ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View Police chief announces departure

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW - Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung announced Tuesday he is leaving to be the new undersheriff for San Mateo County.

Hsiung served with the Mountain View Police Department for nearly 28 years, moving up the ranks to become chief in December 2020 when former Chief Max Bosel retired.

Mountain View police on Monday announced Hsiung was leaving the department, and the chief on Tuesday said he is joining new San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, who was elected in June's election by defeating incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.

The Sheriff's Office says Hsiung wil be the first Asian American undersheriff in the county's history and that Hsiung grew up in San Mateo County, graduating from Hillsdale High School and starting his law enforcement career with the Foster City Police Department.

"Having the opportunity to serve the community I was raised in, and where I'm raising my children, is an incredible feeling," Hsiung said.

Bosel will return as the interim chief while Mountain View leadership determines its next steps in filling MVPD's top role. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Hsiung will assume his duties as undersheriff in early February.

Community Policy