“Warming Up” to The Warming Center
Feet in woollen socks by the burning fireplace. Family relaxes by warm fire and warming up theirs feet in woollen socks. Cozy atmosphere. Winter and Christmas holidays concept. The Lebanon Warming center has seen an uptick in guests recently. Amber Meredith is the Director of the center and says Thursday...
In couple’s roadside Christmas display, the Nativity is front and center
Darkness doesn’t have a prayer when it comes to Jim and Georgena Fick’s yard at Christmastime. The couple has amassed dozens of large, illuminated Santas, elves, snowmen, candy canes, reindeer and other nostalgic emblems. The heavy plastic luminaries, known as blow molds, give the luster of midday along...
Camdenton City Employees Donate $965 For Charity At Annual Christmas Party
Camdenton City Employees have continued the tradition of fundraising for local charities at their annual Christmas party with an over $900 donation. For the past several years, Camdenton City Employees have chosen to donate funds to the Camdenton R-III School District's McKinney-Vento program. The McKinney-Vento program ensures educational rights and protections for homeless children and youth. This year the City of Camdenton donated a grand total of $965.00 and two hams.
Lake Area Church In Need Of Volunteers, Donations For Winter Storm Temporary Shelter
A local church is in need of volunteers for a temporary shelter during this week's winter storm. With bitingly cold temperatures starting on Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of the state. The Community Christian Church is opening its doors to those in need of shelter during this cold snap starting Thursday and going through Christmas Sunday.
Cold sets in for holiday weekend
Columbia felt the effects of its first winter storm Thursday, and preparations for a colder but less snowy weekend were already in motion. As of Thursday afternoon, all priority roads in Columbia were in “passable condition,” meaning they can be driven on by a vehicle going well under the speed limits while using caution, the Columbia Public Works Department wrote in a news release.
Some Fulton businesses keep the lights on despite snow and cold
With the snow and bone-chilling wind gusts that have swept through Mid-Missouri, some business owners in Fulton decided to shut their doors early for the day while others kept operations going like nothing happened. The post Some Fulton businesses keep the lights on despite snow and cold appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Thousands without power in Osage Beach, Mo. as the region reaches dangerously low temperatures
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people are wondering what happened as the power went out in Osage Beach during this winter storm and so close to Christmas. “I’ve never seen the lake area so dark. It was absolutely crazy.,” said Whitney Carney. She lives in Osage...
Don W. Ahnen (February 22, 1931 - December 17, 2022)
Don W. Ahnen, age 91, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.
Luxury Lake Ozark Villa For Sale: This Dream-Home Has Everything
Love the luxurious lifestyle? This lakefront villa located on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks — in the exclusive Palms development — just came on the market and will move fast. In a highly sought-after location at Lake of the Ozarks, this 3,000-square-foot, 3-bedroom/4-bathroom villa features soaring...
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Steve Decker (December 27, 1946 - December 18, 2022)
Steve Decker, age 75, of Versailles, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. He was born December 27, 1946, a son of the late Harold and Marie (Ogle) Decker. Steve was a United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam. He was an over the road truck driver...
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm
So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
$20 MIL Of Inventory Must Go At Slumberland In Osage Beach!
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
Mary Sue Hunter (June 1, 1946 - December 20, 2022)
Mary Sue Hunter, age 76, of Versailles, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. She was born June 1, 1946, in Birch Tree, Missouri, a daughter of the late Luther and Cynthia (Chitwood) Dawson. On November 5, 1967, in Eldon, she was united in marriage to her surviving...
Schools, city offices close due to weather
Several schools, city offices and other buildings will be closed today due to the impending winter storm. Lincoln University, the University of Missouri and Columbia College staff members will all be working remotely today. The Southern Boone School District, Cole County R-5 in Eugene, and Hallsville Schools are taking a snow day today. Jefferson City Public School students are already on break for the holidays.
Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lois Lucille "Mitzi" Chase (April 25, 1932 - December 18, 2022)
Lois Lucille “Mitzi” Chase, age 90, of Gravois Mills, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born April 25, 1932, in Rockport, Missouri, a daughter of the late George and Clara Knapp. The Knapp family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1940, but moved back...
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
