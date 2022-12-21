A local church is in need of volunteers for a temporary shelter during this week's winter storm. With bitingly cold temperatures starting on Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of the state. The Community Christian Church is opening its doors to those in need of shelter during this cold snap starting Thursday and going through Christmas Sunday.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO