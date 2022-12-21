ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley

More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Moments of Blessings House of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Deadly crash in Jean impacts traffic heading to California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jean, Nevada Friday evening. That is roughly 13 miles from the Nevada-California state line. Police say a single vehicle rolled over on the I-15 southbound around 8 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after it rolled over.
JEAN, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dropicana: Temporary full closures at I-15, Tropicana to take effect for several months in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should start planning ahead for temporary full closures of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue and associated ramps in January of 2023, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The closures are part of the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project, which is moving into a “critical” phase known as “Dropicana,” the department said […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

RTC to offer free bus rides in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) says it will once again offer free bus rides on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the free rides will be offered from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy