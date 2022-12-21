Read full article on original website
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash in central Las Vegas Valley
More than 80 flights cancelled at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Moments of Blessings House of...
Deadly crash in Jean impacts traffic heading to California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Jean, Nevada Friday evening. That is roughly 13 miles from the Nevada-California state line. Police say a single vehicle rolled over on the I-15 southbound around 8 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after it rolled over.
Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada. The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
Valley family wants accountability after man and child were hit by suspected DUI driver
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver. The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested...
North Las Vegas police search for vehicle in deadly hit and run near Losee, Craig
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a truck they believe is involved in a deadly hit and run. Police tell FOX5 a person was found with blunt force injuries in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on Wednesday, December 7.
Traffic causes officials to turn away visitors at Lee Canyon, Mt. Charleston
A group of Nevada agencies is asks visitors to plan ahead when driving to Mt. Charleston because heavy traffic is causing visitors to park illegally. Officials are turning people away.
Las Vegas police search for missing teen last seen near east Las Vegas park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is looking for a teen who may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance. 16-year-old Kimi Osurman was last seen Friday morning near Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community Park, located at St. Louis Ave and Eastern.
Las Vegas man riding ‘homemade go-cart’ hospitalized after colliding with parked SUV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his “homemade go-cart” into a parked SUV, metro said. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. at the T-intersection of Silver Chimes Court and Silver Whisper Avenue, between Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.
Dropicana: Temporary full closures at I-15, Tropicana to take effect for several months in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers should start planning ahead for temporary full closures of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue and associated ramps in January of 2023, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The closures are part of the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project, which is moving into a “critical” phase known as “Dropicana,” the department said […]
Man arrested for going 106 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Las Vegas, police say
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a man for going 106 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Monday night. Police said the man was arrested near Deer Springs Way and Losee Road for six counts of reckless driving, driving without a driver's license, driving with a suspended driver's license, and not having proof of insurance.
N-DOT announces timetable for I-15/Tropicana interchange demolition
NDOT is urging drivers to plan ahead for temporary full closures of I-15, Tropicana Ave., and associated ramps in January 2023. The closures are necessary as the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project moves into a critical phase known as “Dropicana.”
Police bodycam video shows moments after North Las Vegas crash killing two toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New footage from police show the moments after a fatal car crash left two children died while their mother and aunt were injured. The women are facing several felony charges. Body camera footage from the first officer that arrived at the scene shows two women...
Aunt of 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash appears in court
The aunt of two toddler girls killed in a suspected DUI crash last week was wheeled into the Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning as legal proceedings begin. The children’s mother remains hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries.
VIDEO: North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 calls from suspected DUI crash that killed 2 toddlers
North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada spends $25K in repairs, protection after catalytic converter thefts
A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year. "We can't afford to keep doing it," Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man last seen in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. They say that 33-year-old Michael Crouse was last seen on 20th St. in Huntington between March and May of 2021. They also say that he may have been in Las Vegas, Nevada in June of 2022. They say that he may […]
24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
RTC to offer free bus rides in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) says it will once again offer free bus rides on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the free rides will be offered from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
