fox35orlando.com
Survivor of deadly Orlando fireworks warehouse fire continues to fight for her life, family says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The last survivor of the fireworks fire at an Orlando warehouse continues to recover three weeks later. "She’s fighting hard every day, hour by hour," said Jason Tallafuss who said his 27-year-old sister Lindsey, is still in a drug-induced coma. More than 60 percent of her body was burned in the warehouse fire.
Teen accidentally shoots women "twerking" on him at Florida house party
A teenager has been arrested after police say he accidentally shot a woman who was "twerking" near him at a Florida house party.
WESH
Police charge husband of woman shot, killed in Altamonte Springs with murder
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. On Thursday, police charged the woman’s husband with second-degree murder in her death. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Jiles is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandi Jiles early Tuesday morning. Jonathan Jiles was initially arrested...
WESH
Orlando police identify 2 people found dead after apparent murder-suicide
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando couple was found dead in their home Tuesday. Police say 74-year-old Franco Cianfranco shot his wife, who was also in her 70s, and then took his own life. Neighbors were stunned. To some, the couple was a fixture in their Colonialtown neighborhood as...
Altamonte Springs man charged in wife’s shooting death
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his wife, police said Thursday. Jonathon Jiles, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of his wife Brandi Jiles, according to police. Jiles is in custody at Seminole County Jail...
WESH
Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Woman who claimed she was attacked, robbed on I-4 allegedly made the story up
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff’s office says the woman who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 made the whole thing up. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says she initially claimed she was attacked and robbed by another driver when she had pulled over near the Champions Gate interchange to change her child’s diaper.
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Florida firefighter crushed by trailer due to 'lack of training'
The City of Apopka is considering safety changes following the death of a firefighter. Austin Duran, 25, was killed earlier this year when he was crushed by a trailer on which he had no training, according to investigators.
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
Osceola County deputies have arrested 5 people accused of murder in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A woman and 4 men have been accused for the murder of Alexis Vargas-Algarin in St. Cloud according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home at 785 Henry J. Ave. back in October, where they found Alexis Vargas-Algarin had been killed.
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
click orlando
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
Florida Death Row Inmate Accused Of Quadruple Murder Granted New Round Of DNA Testing
After half a decade fighting for further testing in court, death row inmate Tommy Zeigler, 77, will get the opportunity to potentially prove himself innocent of a 1975 quadruple murder through modern DNA testing. A Florida judge green-lit the DNA testing of decades-old evidence that could absolve a death row...
Teen stabbed, beat mother with frying pan because she was ‘on his case’ about cleaning his room
New details have emerged after a 17-year-old boy was accused of brutally attacking his mother last month.
fox35orlando.com
Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
