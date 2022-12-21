Junior guard Cloey Dopp has been the driving force behind a Mayfield girls basketball team that has gotten out to a great start this season. The Panthers had an opportunity to move to 8-1 with a win Wednesday night against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville. But there was also a personal milestone at stake in the matchup with the Wolves - Dopp needed just five points to reach the exclusive 1,000-point club.

MAYFIELD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO