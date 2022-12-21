Read full article on original website
Albany girls hoops remains undefeated; routes Rome Free Academy
The Albany Falcons had four players score in double figures in their 67-60 win over Rome Free Academy Friday afternoon.
Hoosic Valley cruises past Spa Central Catholic, improving to 4-0
So far this season, Hoosic Valley has yet to lose and aimed to keep that momentum going against Saratoga Central Catholic on Friday night.
Green Tech survives thriller with Shenendehowa
The Shenendehowa boys basketball team hosted the defending champions in Class AA, Green Tech, on Thursday.
Greenwich stays unbeaten with dominant win at Cambridge
It's hard to have had a better season than the Greenwich girls basketball team did during the 2021-'22 season. The Witches put together a remarkable, 24-1 campaign. The only problem was that one loss came in the Section II, Class C championship against Duanesburg.
Guilderland’s Berschwinger, Phillips sign D-1 NLI
A pair of student-athletes at Guilderland High School are off to the Division I level next year after signing their National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon.
Mayfield’s Dopp joins 1k-point club in convincing win over OESJ
Junior guard Cloey Dopp has been the driving force behind a Mayfield girls basketball team that has gotten out to a great start this season. The Panthers had an opportunity to move to 8-1 with a win Wednesday night against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville. But there was also a personal milestone at stake in the matchup with the Wolves - Dopp needed just five points to reach the exclusive 1,000-point club.
9 CBA athletes make celebrate college commitments
It was signing day at Christian Brothers Academy, as the nine brothers signed National Letters of Intent to make their college commitments official.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Albany CSD strikes slaveowner from school name
A committee launched by the Albany School District Board of Education in June has landed on a new name for Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy, district officials announced Thursday.
New Italian deli to open in Schenectady
Ron Suriano II has been working to open Suriano’s Deli & Italian Specialties at 140 Clinton Street in Schenectady for about a year now. Although there's still no opening date yet, he's aiming for March.
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
Whitehall’s resident Santa Claus remembered after 20+ years of magic
For well over two decades, children meeting Santa Claus in the town of Whitehall have always met the same person. In fact, many of them know where he lives.
Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany
Vehicles in violation of the emergency no parking restrictions are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
Milk truck strikes multiple buildings in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial report show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.
Boil Water Advisory in Amsterdam
The Town of Amsterdam has issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break in the area of 42 Edson Street.
Crossgates to extend operating hours in 2023
Whether you're an early riser or a night owl when it comes to shopping, Crossgates is giving you a couple more hours to browse in 2023.
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
