13abc.com

Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public

Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

The Doctor Who Saved Santa

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Santa may be magic, but he isn’t invincible. James Thomas and Colleen Kwiatkowski ─ who play Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the community ─ found that out the hard way last year. “It was really scary. He woke me up. It was about...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Fire Department ready for incoming winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio — While northwest Ohio is on the brink of severe weather Thursday night, area first responders are on standby. While they're prepared for emergency situations to become even trickier due to the weather, it's still business as usual. Despite the holiday weekend, Toledo Fire and Rescue Pvt....
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

WIC Lenawee Office Grand Re-Opening

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County residents are invited to the grand re-opening and open house for the Lenawee Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, office in Adrian. The WIC office will be able to offer in-person appointments and those attending can learn more about WIC as well as meeting the staff.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Winds fuel house fire, leaving BG couple homeless

An early morning fire left a Bowling Green couple homeless, burned all the Christmas presents, and caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the house at 511 S. College Drive. The frigid temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to fight, according to Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman. “It...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Edison preparing for winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is coming, and according to local energy companies, power outages are likely to happen in the area. “With this particular storm system, we are most concerned with the high winds,” said a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, Lauren Siburkis. She said that sustained...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Stretching, movement helpful for winter health, Toledo yoga instructor says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio has some of the highest obesity rates in the country, according to data and local doctors. During the winter those numbers don't get better. But there are many ways to keep the body moving and warmed up despite the cold weather. The winter solstice is on Wednesday and local yoga instructors suggest planning how to stay active now.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again. Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your...
SYLVANIA, OH
huroninsider.com

Closings for Friday, December 23

ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
