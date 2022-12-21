Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Area Office on Aging distributes more than 2,200 holidays meals ahead of winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Area Office on Aging gives free holiday meals to seniors in need every year, but this time around the meals are especially important. With a severe winter storm on the way, the four-serving meal packages are ensuring seniors’ fridges are stocked so they don’t have to traverse treacherous roads just to eat.
13abc.com
ProMedica hospitals remain open, select facilities and events closed, canceled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica announced Friday that all ProMedica hospitals will remain open, however, select facilities and events will be closed and canceled due to the winter weather. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and...
13abc.com
Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
hometownstations.com
City of Findlay announces available warming centers for the public
Press Release from the City of Findlay: Findlay, Ohio – December 22, 2022: The City Mission of Findlay offers a warming center during the coldest months of the year. Located at 510 West Main Cross Street, City Mission has a warm place to sleep, a hot bowl of soup, and a supervised safe environment for those needing shelter from the cold. The warming center is open from 8 pm to 8 am every day. City Mission will open its warming center on December 25, 2022, all day as well. Guests can NOT be under the influence of alcohol and will be required to take a breathalyzer before entering the facility, guests must also agree to follow the rules of the center. City Mission also offers services to those in need of more long-term shelter. Information is available at the warming center, in the office (from 9am-5pm), or by reaching out to our intake department at (419) 423-9151 ext. 113.
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
13abc.com
Toledo Humane Society leaders say all pets need to be inside the next few days
Groups against death penalty optimistic in pursuit of full ban in Ohio. Groups pursuing a full ban death penalty ban in Ohio are optimistic heading into a new year with a new state legislature. Wood County Sheriff discusses snow emergency level procedure, warming shelters. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By...
13abc.com
The Doctor Who Saved Santa
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Santa may be magic, but he isn’t invincible. James Thomas and Colleen Kwiatkowski ─ who play Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the community ─ found that out the hard way last year. “It was really scary. He woke me up. It was about...
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
Toledo Fire Department ready for incoming winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — While northwest Ohio is on the brink of severe weather Thursday night, area first responders are on standby. While they're prepared for emergency situations to become even trickier due to the weather, it's still business as usual. Despite the holiday weekend, Toledo Fire and Rescue Pvt....
wlen.com
WIC Lenawee Office Grand Re-Opening
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County residents are invited to the grand re-opening and open house for the Lenawee Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, office in Adrian. The WIC office will be able to offer in-person appointments and those attending can learn more about WIC as well as meeting the staff.
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
bgindependentmedia.org
Winds fuel house fire, leaving BG couple homeless
An early morning fire left a Bowling Green couple homeless, burned all the Christmas presents, and caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the house at 511 S. College Drive. The frigid temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to fight, according to Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman. “It...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
WTOL-TV
Waterville man's love, legacy shines through display of more than 40,000 lights
WATERVILLE, Ohio — When you drive by the house full of lights on Dutch Road in Waterville, you can't help but feel the holiday spirit. Todd Kerschner decorates his home and surrounding property in more than 40,000 lights, with everything from incandescent strings to plastic nativity scenes. The home...
13abc.com
Toledo Fire Chief Graduates with Doctorate in Leadership, Plans to Implement Trainings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In high-stress situations, when firefighters risk their lives, having competent leadership in every rank is critically important. Deputy Chief of Operations at Toledo Fire and Rescue Bryce Blair knows this better than most. The firefighter of almost 30 years recently graduated with a Doctorate of Education...
WTOL-TV
Toledo house honors family's loved one
The home has been in Todd Kerschner's family for a few generations. Starting with his dad Delbert, they would decorate the property with thousands of lights.
13abc.com
Toledo Edison preparing for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is coming, and according to local energy companies, power outages are likely to happen in the area. “With this particular storm system, we are most concerned with the high winds,” said a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, Lauren Siburkis. She said that sustained...
Stretching, movement helpful for winter health, Toledo yoga instructor says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio has some of the highest obesity rates in the country, according to data and local doctors. During the winter those numbers don't get better. But there are many ways to keep the body moving and warmed up despite the cold weather. The winter solstice is on Wednesday and local yoga instructors suggest planning how to stay active now.
13abc.com
Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again. Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your...
huroninsider.com
Closings for Friday, December 23
ERIE COUNTY – The following offices and places have announced they will be closed on Friday, December 23 due the Winter Storm Elliott. City of Sandusky (Closure announced prior to storm, due to holiday weekend) Village of Milan. Schools. BGSU Firelands. Cedar Fair Resort and Attraction Management. Margaretta Local...
