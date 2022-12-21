8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of Toronto man

Read full article on original website
Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire
A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.Nottinghamshire Police said officers had charged Jamie Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, on Thursday, four days after he was arrested.The 31-year-old will be kept in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at...
Man charged after DNA links him to 1983 killings of women found dead in their Toronto homes: "Erin and Susan are finally getting their day"
A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday. Police Chief James Ramer said Joseph George Sutherland, of Moosonee, Ontario, was arrested Thursday and charged...
Mother charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 2 young sons
NEW YORK -- A mother has been arrested and charged with murder after her two young children were found dead with stab wounds in a Bronx family shelter.Police said the 22-year-old woman was acting erratic when they arrived at the shelter on Saturday night. She was arrested and charged early Monday morning, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. A growing memorial sits outside the Echo Place family shelter in Mount Hope, remembering who police sources identify as 3-year-old Deshawn Fleming and 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada."It's shocking to me, especially to know that I knew the boys. I've gave them clothes. I've done things, even talking...
Teenagers, aged 15 and 16, charged with murdering 16-year-old boys
Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murders of 16-year-olds Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke just a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.Kearne was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later that day.They will appear in custody at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the murders.Later on Friday, the Met said an 18-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the murders and was in custody at...
Narcity
Police Have Arrested 3 Teens After A 17-Year-Old Boy Was Stabbed At A Toronto High School
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged three teenagers in a high school stabbing. On November 14, TPS was called to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute in Scarborough at 3:07 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police said that a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and transported to a hospital with...
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News. Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of...
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
Bullet found near 2 teen girls' bodies came from suspect and witness saw man wearing "muddy and bloody" clothes, affidavit says
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 "had been cycled through" a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered released Tuesday. Court records were sealed last month at the request of the local prosecutor,...
Indiana Dad Sentenced to 70 Years as Judge Notes He ‘Fails to Show Remorse’ for Torturing and Murdering 4-Year-Old Son
A 29-year-old father in Indiana faces the rest of his life behind bars for torturing and killing his own 4-year-old son for not being potty trained last year. LaPorte County Judge Thomas J. Alevizos on Tuesday ordered Alan Morgan to serve a sentence of 70 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for multiple felonies, including murder, in the brutal slaying of young Judah Morgan, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
allthatsinteresting.com
Alleged Serial Killer Jeremy Skibicki Charged With Murdering Four Indigenous Women In Canada
Jeremy Skibicki's online presence was allegedly rife with antisemitic, misogynistic, and white supremacist vitriol. A Winnipeg man who was charged in the death of an Indigenous woman earlier this year now faces charges relating to three additional deaths. The alleged serial killer, 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, is in police...
Idaho murders: Third unsolved stabbing attack resurfaces amid college slaying mystery
As investigators search for a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, a third unsolved stabbing has resurfaced with eerie similarities.
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl’s Death Remain Held Without Bail
A judge Tuesday denied bail for the adoptive mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old Spring Valley girl who was allegedly starved and beaten over the course of several years, leading to her death last summer. Tuesday’s bail review hearing yielded the first specifics regarding the accusations against Leticia Diane McCormack,...
Washington Examiner
Athena Strand's mother reveals FedEx driver delivered daughter Barbie dolls before killing 7-year-old
The FedEx driver who is accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered a package containing the girl’s Christmas presents just moments before abducting her, according to her mother. During a press conference on Thursday, Strand’s mother revealed the present that was delivered by the delivery driver on the day...
A FedEx driver who previously drove for Uber has been arrested in the death of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police say
Strand was abducted from her driveway on Nov. 30 by Tanner Horner, who was delivering a package to her house, according to police.
‘Psychopath with a conscience’ guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart
A builder who described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” has been found guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart.Mark Brown killed Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan at a remote farm near St Leonards in East Sussex in May and November last year after meeting them through a sex work website, a jury at Hove Crown Court was told.Brown put 34-year-old Ms Morgan head-first into a home-made incinerator before dumping her remains.The body of 33-year-old Ms Ware has never been found, but the prosecution believe he used a similar method – as well as also killing her Pomeranian...
Washington Examiner
Polygamous cult leader had multiple wives who were minors, FBI says
A cult leader and self-proclaimed prophet had 20 wives, most of whom were minors, the FBI revealed. Samuel Bateman, 46, is facing charges of child abuse and destruction of evidence, with the FBI hinting that further charges are on the way. Bateman broke with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in order to establish his own polygamous cult, the Associated Press reported. His male followers allegedly gave him their wives and daughters to take as his own wives, and they were abused if they didn't obey him fully.
buzzfeednews.com
The Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Will Die Behind Bars After Pleading Guilty To Killing 10 People
The 19-year-old white man who killed 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May pleaded guilty in a New York court on Monday to a raft of state murder and terrorism charges. Payton Gendron appeared in a court in Buffalo to face 25 state...
Man charged with murder of woman outside a nightclub last month
The man who killed a 28-year-old woman outside a nightclub last month has been officially charged with First Degree murder
Mum accused of kidnapping her daughter, 5, for 12 days is desperate to reunite with her after allegedly vanishing during a supervised visit
A mother accused of abducting her five-year-old daughter after the pair vanished for 12 days during a supervised visit is now desperate to be reunited with her child. Laura Adele Hinks, 35, appeared in Darwin Local Court on Monday charged with the abduction of Grace Hughes. The mother and daughter...
