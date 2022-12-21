Read full article on original website
Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is facing a number of charges after a case of parking too close escalated to assault at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning, police said. Phillip Meredith, 43, is charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, and harassment/harassing communications. According to the Mobile Police...
11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call. Police said the male victim was located and transported to...
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
In Mobile County’s first ‘Aniah’s Law’ application, prosecutors seek no bail in murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In their first application of “Aniah’s Law,” prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to deny bail to a man accused of a 2014 murder and kidnapping, but the defendant’s attorney argues the new law does not apply. The constitutional amendment, overwhelmingly approved...
Caught on camera: K9 chases a suspect after high-speed chase and crash in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Exclusive video showed one of several suspected shoplifters being taken into custody Friday following a high-speed chase and crash on the Baldwin Beach Express. Foley Police said five to six people made a run for it after their car wrecked near U.S. 90, and it was...
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
13Investigates: No co-responder teams in Central Georgia 6 months after law
MACON, Ga. — “Do you think Brianna would be alive today if a mental health provider was there?” 13WMAZ asked. “Yes, yes,” said the parents of Brianna Grier had to say when 13WMAZ’s Ashlyn Webb interviewed them in August. In July, their daughter's death made...
Escambia County authorities searching for thief who broke into the same business twice in one night
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Escambia County authorities are searching for a thief who broke into the same business twice in one night. It happened at Legal Leaf in Escambia County, Florida. And it was all caught on surveillance cameras. The business has been broken into several times since October. The...
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
Woman dies after crashing into Flomaton High School
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning after crashing into Flomaton High School, according to authorities. Flomaton police and fire departments responded to the scene along with emergency medical services Friday morning around midnight. The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was...
Santa Rosa County SO asks public’s help to find shooting, chase suspect
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of shooting at a vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies responded to a Publix grocery store in Navarre around 9 a.m. Thursday on a...
St. Augustine man losses his phone in Home Depot and gets sentenced to federal prison
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Concerned citizens, who found Patrick Joseph McAloon’s cell phone in a Home Depot, discovered images of a child around three years old being sexually abused. McAloon called his own phone and when confronted about the photos, he said it was a “wake-up call,” and...
Report: New details show events leading up to alleged killing of 2 officers by veterinarian
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - New details are emerging regarding a shooting by a veterinarian that allegedly killed two officers in Mississippi. WLOX reports that multiple calls were made to the Ocean Springs Police Department from the family of Amy Anderson, a veterinarian. The family was reportedly worried for...
