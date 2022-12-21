ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

LIVE: NSD Brings the Latest Stars for Georgia

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago

Early national signing day was brought to college football in December of 2017, providing the class of 2018 the opportunity to sign and enroll early at the school they intend to play college football.

What was originally intended to be a clause for just a handful of players, has now turned into the sport's actual signing day despite its name connoting otherwise. 90% of the nation's best football players will be signed, sealed, and eventually delivered to their future homes.

Here at Dawgs Daily, we will have you live and up to date with all the day's happenings.

Kyron Jones - ATH - Charlotte Christian (Nc.)

  • When: December 21st, 12:30 PM
  • Where: TBD
  • Deciding Between: Georgia and NC State

Damon Wilson - EDGE - Venice (Fl.)

  • When: December 21st at 12:00 PM EST
  • Where: Nationally televised on ESPN
  • Deciding Between: Georgia and Ohio State

Jordan Hall - DL - Westside (Fl.)

  • When: December 22nd at 2:30 PM EST
  • Where: Westside High Auditorium
  • Deciding Between: Georgia, Florida, Alabama, LSU

Keep an Eye On...

  • Sydir Mitchell - DL - Bergen Catholic (Nj.)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Jamal Meriweather, OL
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Jordan Hall, DL
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB
  • Kyron Jones, RB

