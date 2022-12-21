Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Smoky Bacon Wraps
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Smoky Bacon Wraps – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. You won’t regret prepping this appetizer over the holidays!. 1 package (16 ounces) of miniature smoked sausage links. 1/3 cup packed brown sugar. Directions. -Cut each bacon strip in half widthwise....
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Salad – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 cups crushed pretzels (about 8 ounces) 2 packages (16 ounces each) of frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed. Optional: Additional whipped topping and pretzels. Directions. -In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter,...
Pet of the Day 12/23/22
Sarah was recently brought to us a stray so we do not have any history for her. She is young, and the sweetest little girl, she just wants to be loved on! She has the unmistakable hound bark! She loves her soft blankets and wants to spend all day with her person. Sarah will make anyone the perfect little companion, apply for her today! Visit Sarah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
SPONSORED: Shop Venango County Co-Op For All of Your Last-Minute Gifts
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Are you still searching for the perfect last-minute gift? Stop by Venango County Co-Op for all your last-minute gift ideas. Venango County Co-Op is located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall. The Co-Op has over 40 locally owned small businesses all under one roof.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. With this convenient recipe, you get four different kinds of cookies from just one batch of dough!. Ingredients. 2 cups butter, softened. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 2 large eggs. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
SPONSORED: Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Deer Creek Winery!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Deer Creek Winery on Saturday, December 31st. Deer Creek Winery’s New Year’s Eve party will feature live music by Chad Goldbach, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, photo sessions by Darren Troese, and a champagne toast at midnight. Dress...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 11am, then rain. High near 38. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas.exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at...
Donna Jean Gross
Donna Jean Gross, 92, of Sykesville, died Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. The daughter of Orville and Anna Grace (Carney) Berringer, she was born May 10, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA. On October 1, 1949 Donna Jean married the love of...
Delores G. Snyder
Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on June 18, 1939, in Curllsville; daughter of the late James and Elverda Downs Kindel. Delores married Bernard C. “Slug” Snyder on June 13, 1985,...
Local animal organizations rescue pets left out in freezing temps
For a few days now First News has been warning pet owners to make sure to bring their animals inside when temperatures are dangerously cold.
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need
A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
Erie Humane Society Seeks Donations for Kitten with Severe Upper Respiratory Infection
The Erie Humane Society is asking for donations after a kitten in critical need of medical attention was dropped off at the shelter. The kitten, who the shelter decided to call Noel, was found in Harborcreek all alone. Erie Humane Society (EHS) said in a Facebook post, that Noel was...
Wintry Weather Barrels In For Friday Morning
Overnight rain turned into snow early Friday morning causing dangerous driving conditions. Crews had their hands full as temperatures dropped dramatically, meaning wet roadways soon turned icy. In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, wind is also going to be a factor through the weekend according to AccuWeather meteorologist...
‘A Christmas miracle’ as lost dog returned to owner
Just before the storm blew in, one Youngstown woman got a Christmas miracle when her lost dog was returned.
Flash freeze wreaks havoc on county
More than 1,200 Butler County residents lost power Friday, and dozens of motorists were involved in motor vehicle crashes throughout the chilly, snowy day. While the “flash freeze” that began Friday morning took Western Pennsylvania, literally, by storm, Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Pittsburgh, said it was only the beginning.
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
