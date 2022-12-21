Sarah was recently brought to us a stray so we do not have any history for her. She is young, and the sweetest little girl, she just wants to be loved on! She has the unmistakable hound bark! She loves her soft blankets and wants to spend all day with her person. Sarah will make anyone the perfect little companion, apply for her today! Visit Sarah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO