Venango County, PA

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Smoky Bacon Wraps

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Smoky Bacon Wraps – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. You won’t regret prepping this appetizer over the holidays!. 1 package (16 ounces) of miniature smoked sausage links. 1/3 cup packed brown sugar. Directions. -Cut each bacon strip in half widthwise....
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Salad – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 cups crushed pretzels (about 8 ounces) 2 packages (16 ounces each) of frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed. Optional: Additional whipped topping and pretzels. Directions. -In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter,...
Pet of the Day 12/23/22

Sarah was recently brought to us a stray so we do not have any history for her. She is young, and the sweetest little girl, she just wants to be loved on! She has the unmistakable hound bark! She loves her soft blankets and wants to spend all day with her person. Sarah will make anyone the perfect little companion, apply for her today! Visit Sarah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Butter Cookies – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. With this convenient recipe, you get four different kinds of cookies from just one batch of dough!. Ingredients. 2 cups butter, softened. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 2 large eggs. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
SPONSORED: Celebrate New Year’s Eve With Deer Creek Winery!

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Deer Creek Winery on Saturday, December 31st. Deer Creek Winery’s New Year’s Eve party will feature live music by Chad Goldbach, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, photo sessions by Darren Troese, and a champagne toast at midnight. Dress...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 11am, then rain. High near 38. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Donna Jean Gross

Donna Jean Gross, 92, of Sykesville, died Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. The daughter of Orville and Anna Grace (Carney) Berringer, she was born May 10, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA. On October 1, 1949 Donna Jean married the love of...
Delores G. Snyder

Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on June 18, 1939, in Curllsville; daughter of the late James and Elverda Downs Kindel. Delores married Bernard C. “Slug” Snyder on June 13, 1985,...
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need

A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
Wintry Weather Barrels In For Friday Morning

Overnight rain turned into snow early Friday morning causing dangerous driving conditions. Crews had their hands full as temperatures dropped dramatically, meaning wet roadways soon turned icy. In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, wind is also going to be a factor through the weekend according to AccuWeather meteorologist...
Flash freeze wreaks havoc on county

More than 1,200 Butler County residents lost power Friday, and dozens of motorists were involved in motor vehicle crashes throughout the chilly, snowy day. While the “flash freeze” that began Friday morning took Western Pennsylvania, literally, by storm, Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Pittsburgh, said it was only the beginning.
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis

Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
