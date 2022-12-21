ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

hallmonitor.org

Education Committee Holds Hearing on Act 158 Requirements

Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Education heard testimony regarding ACT 158, Pennsylvania’s new statewide graduation requirements for high school seniors. The Act, signed into law in 2018 but taking effect for the graduation class of 2023, requires students successfully complete three “Keystone” exams; one each in algebra, literature, and biology. While all students must take the Keystone exams, achieving a passing grade is not necessary if a student wishes to demonstrate college or career preparedness.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice

(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hampton Times

L&I awards $1.8 million to PA’s registered apprenticeship programs

Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grant awards totaling $1.8 million to continue the expansion of Pennsylvania’s growing network of registered apprenticeship programs. With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America Initiative, L&I will support the efforts of nine local workforce development boards...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

Agency argues against delay in filling three Pa. House vacancies

ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Democrats in the Pennsylvania House are moving to control the chamber after they barely won back enough seats in November but one of their incumbents died and two others won higher office. Shortly after McClinton was sworn in on the House floor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion

By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
butlerradio.com

Shapiro Making Effort To Establish Diverse Team

Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is building a staff from diverse backgrounds according to a new report. Spotlight PA reports the new hires represent different policy beliefs and will be a part of the Shapiro team in Harrisburg. Members of his transition team include former law enforcement officials, people in favor of...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike

Incoming legislator, Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Joe D’Orsie (R-Manchester) announced Wednesday he would be introducing legislation to stop an automatic gas tax hike when he is sworn into office next year. In a sponsorship memo to his fellow state House members, D’Orsie said he would be introducing legislation that would amend 2013’s Act 89 to halt the […] The post Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M …. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas 2022. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Tunkhannock Fire.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory

Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
HORSHAM, PA
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents

Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's outgoing governor says one of his greatest regrets is not being able to send two-thousand-dollar stimulus-checks to residents. In an interview with WKBN-TV, Tom Wolf says Republicans in the state house kept thwarting his original plan. It would have used federal money to give homes with incomes of 80-thousand-dollars or less two-thousand-dollars in direct payments. Wolf says he tried again with surplus money from the newly-passed budget, but that wasn't allowed to pass either. He'll wrap up his two terms in office in January.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

