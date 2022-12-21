Read full article on original website
Education Committee Holds Hearing on Act 158 Requirements
Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Education heard testimony regarding ACT 158, Pennsylvania’s new statewide graduation requirements for high school seniors. The Act, signed into law in 2018 but taking effect for the graduation class of 2023, requires students successfully complete three “Keystone” exams; one each in algebra, literature, and biology. While all students must take the Keystone exams, achieving a passing grade is not necessary if a student wishes to demonstrate college or career preparedness.
As Shapiro prepares for office, Pennsylvania GOP sees chance for school choice
(The Center Square) – With Governor-elect Josh Shapiro set to assume office in January, Republicans see an opportunity to expand school choice in the commonwealth. After some success in the House of Representatives, the GOP looks to do the same in the Senate. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, announced her intention to introduce legislation to create the Lifeline Scholarship program “to give students a pathway out of failing public schools,” she...
L&I awards $1.8 million to PA’s registered apprenticeship programs
Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grant awards totaling $1.8 million to continue the expansion of Pennsylvania’s growing network of registered apprenticeship programs. With funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America Initiative, L&I will support the efforts of nine local workforce development boards...
Agency argues against delay in filling three Pa. House vacancies
ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, speaks in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Democrats in the Pennsylvania House are moving to control the chamber after they barely won back enough seats in November but one of their incumbents died and two others won higher office. Shortly after McClinton was sworn in on the House floor on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PA House leaders come to agreement for late Allegheny Co. representative special election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania House Republican and Democratic leaders held closed door meetings over special election dates that would determine the balance of power in the chamber. On Friday, the two sides came to an agreement for a special election date for the late Rep. Tony DeLuca. He...
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
The Wolf administration awards security grants to organizations that could be targeted by hate crimes
The Wolf administration is giving $3.9 million to 93 nonprofits, community and religious organizations it says can be targeted by hate crimes. Ninety-three groups in 25 counties received grants. They serve various denominations, as well as refugees and members of the LGBTQ community. Chabad Lubavitch of Berks County, a religious...
‘Fix Harrisburg’ Rally to Demand Better Legislative Rules in PA
Pennsylvania advocacy groups will gather on the State Capitol steps for a “Fix Harrisburg” rally on Jan. 3, the first day the General Assembly is in its new session, calling for changes to legislative rules. A recent report by the group Fair Districts P-A found 93% of the...
It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion
By Maura McInerney and Marsha Levick Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily hold […] The post It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Shapiro Making Effort To Establish Diverse Team
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is building a staff from diverse backgrounds according to a new report. Spotlight PA reports the new hires represent different policy beliefs and will be a part of the Shapiro team in Harrisburg. Members of his transition team include former law enforcement officials, people in favor of...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike
Incoming legislator, Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Joe D’Orsie (R-Manchester) announced Wednesday he would be introducing legislation to stop an automatic gas tax hike when he is sworn into office next year. In a sponsorship memo to his fellow state House members, D’Orsie said he would be introducing legislation that would amend 2013’s Act 89 to halt the […] The post Incoming legislator announces bill to halt automatic gas tax hike appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Pennsylvania using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory
Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
In a desperate power grab, PA House Republicans ignore the will of the voters | Opinion
Over the past two years, right-wing Republicans in Harrisburg have been pursuing a radical, anti-democracy agenda. They’ve tried to roll back a vote-by-mail law that has been used by millions of Pennsylvania voters and that GOP legislators themselves once wholly supported. They worked to overturn the results of the...
Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents
Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's outgoing governor says one of his greatest regrets is not being able to send two-thousand-dollar stimulus-checks to residents. In an interview with WKBN-TV, Tom Wolf says Republicans in the state house kept thwarting his original plan. It would have used federal money to give homes with incomes of 80-thousand-dollars or less two-thousand-dollars in direct payments. Wolf says he tried again with surplus money from the newly-passed budget, but that wasn't allowed to pass either. He'll wrap up his two terms in office in January.
There are plenty of 7.8% raises going around in Pa. state government come Jan. 1
A state law mandates nearly 1,100 government officials in Pennsylvania must receive a 7.8% pay raise on Jan. 1. That law also is leading to similar-sized salary hikes for the heads of the two statewide public pension systems.
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Allegheny County State Representative Valerie Gaydos (R) is throwing her hat in the ring for House Speaker. Gaydos released a letter saying “I strongly believe I am uniquely positioned to serve as Speaker of the House.” Gaydos is in her fourth term in the State House but says her 25 years […]
