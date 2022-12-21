Read full article on original website
Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets
OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!. The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy from Gainesville. Authorities are looking for Ian Stephens. They said he is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Ian was last seen on Thursday in the area...
Ocala man, 11-year-old killed in Sumter County crash
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old child both died after a crash on SR-91 in Sumter County Thursday, FHP said. Around 12:57 a.m., seven people were traveling in an SUV while another driver was traveling in a sedan north along SR-91. According to FHP, the sedan driver overtook and collided with the back of the SUV. The sedan traveled onto the grass shoulder of the median and came to a stop.
