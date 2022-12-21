Washington State Department of Agriculture officials confirmed last week that Japanese beetles have spread beyond the initial quarantine area established earlier this year. On Thursday, December 15th, the WSDA filed an emergency rule to expand the boundaries of the internal quarantine of Japanese beetle. The Department says the south-central Washington quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate the invasive pest in the state. The emergency rules are now in effect and will run for the next 120 days. WSDA also began the process of making the emergency rule become a permanent rule.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO