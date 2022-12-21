Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
YAHOO!
Atlanta police investigating shooting death of victim found with gunshot wound
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man they found just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Northwest Atlanta. When he arrived, officers found...
Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta
Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta this morning. According to the police report, officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a person shot call at the BP gas station at 3550 Campbellton Road SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with […] The post Man shot and killed at gas station in Southwest Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
19-year-old fatally shot during robbery attempt in Stonecrest, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a possible robbery attempt in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Photos released of new person of interest in deadly 17th Street bridge shootout
ATLANTA — Atlanta police is asking the public to help identify a new person of interest connected to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Nov. 26, a large group of...
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man fatally shot during argument at gas station in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Police roped off an area around the BP in the 3500 block of Campbellton Road around 4:20 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an argument between two males led...
fox5atlanta.com
Police seeking person of interest in 17th Street bridge double homicide near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a person of interest in a November double homicide outside Atlantic Station. Police shared an image of what appeared to be a young boy on a MARTA train, captured on security video. In the image, the boy was wearing an orange hoodie, jeans, orange...
Video captures driving stunt spectators shooting fireworks, jumping on South Fulton officer’s car
Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment a group of spectators attacked a South Fulton police officer while he was attempting to clear an intersection during an illegal street takeover. In October, South Fulton police responded to multiple reports of street racing and...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint at popular Atlanta Publix, police say
ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning at a popular Atlanta Publix, not far from Ponce City Market, police said. Just after 9 a.m., police were called to a carjacking at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE. Investigators said that an unknown man approached the woman in the parking lot, where he pulled out a gun and demanded the woman's keys.
YAHOO!
24-year-old kills mother, aunt before shooting, killing himself in Hall County
Investigators say three people are dead in what they believe was a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies found the bodies of...
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m. The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the...
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in front of her son found dead, Johns Creek police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in front of her son and shooting her boyfriend was found dead Tuesday afternoon, Johns Creek police say. Abdul Batin Rashid, 46, was found dead just after noon on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot in Sandy Springs on Kendall Court, according to police.
Metro Atlanta police looking for man accused of groping woman at Waffle House
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for a man who groped a woman inside of a Waffle House last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last Monday just before 2 p.m., police say a man inappropriately touched a woman at the...
claytoncrescent.org
Shooting at former mayoral candidate’s home
UPDATE 12/23, 2:22 p.m.: ADDS 1 wounded (not Gunn) Forest Park Police are investigating a shooting at the home of former mayoral candidate Delores Gunn. Police say one person—not Gunn—was wounded in the incident around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The Clayton Crescent attempted to reach Gunn, who works in medical records, via phone and e-mail Thursday morning but got no answer.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown
ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
57-year-old twin sisters killed by one of their sons, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More information has been released about a suspected double murder-suicide at a Gainesville home on Wednesday morning, according to deputies. The sheriff's office identified the two women found dead in a bedroom as twin sisters, Ruth Newberry and Ruby Newberry. The two were 57 years old.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for shooting friend in the head during argument, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Paulding County arrested a man accused of shooting his friend in the head during an argument. Police said 47-year-old David Ayers May is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Dane Michael Patrick Kellum. Investigators said Kellum was at a gathering at May's home on...
