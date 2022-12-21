ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball: Coldwater, Tekonsha fall; Coldwater underclassman split

 3 days ago
PORTAGE, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal varsity boys basketball team fell to Portage Northern Tuesday night by the score of 46-35.

Coldwater led things in the early going, outscoring Portage Northern 12-7 throughout the first period.

The Huskies came back with a big second quarter however, outscoring Coldwater 17-5, building a 24-17 lead at the half.

Portage Northern continued to pull away with a solid third quarter, outscoring the Cardinals 12-6, extending their lead to 36-23 after three full quarters of play.

Coldwater made a small run and had moments that made things interesting however in the end it just wasn’t enough as Portage Northern went on to defeat Coldwater 46-35.

Senior big man Donte Work led the way for Coldwater, recording a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Niko Downs with eight points, two assists and two steals; Tyson Roby with six points, two assists and two steals; Ayden Dirschell with five rebounds; Elijah Sloan with five rebounds; and Zach Coffing with two assists.

With the tough loss Coldwater falls to 1-3 overall on the season and 0-2 in the Interstate 8. The Cardinals will see action again next Tuesday when they face off with Pewamo Westphalia. Portage Northern improves to 1-4 on the season with the win and will next see action on Friday when they travel to Portage Central.

Tekonsha drops first game of 2022-23, falls to Pittsford

PITTSFORD, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians dropped their first game of the new season Tuesday night, falling to SCAA rival Pittsford by the score of 55-34.

“It was a disappointing effort tonight,” said Tekonsha head coach Tim Jenkins. “We didn’t play well at all on the road. We had 28 turnovers and shot only 11 of 37 from the field, not exactly a recipe for success.”

Leading the way for Tekonsha was Jake Boring with 16 points; Wyatt Blashfield with seven points; Blake Griffith with four points; Isaac Henry with three points, four steals, and four assists; Ashton White with two points; and Claude Wart with two points and two steals.

With the win Pittsford improves to 3-0 on the season and will next see action Thursday when they travel to Litchfield. Tekonsha falls to 2-1 with the tough loss and will next see action Thursday when they host the Athens Indians.

Coldwater underclassman split with Portage Northern

PORTAGE, MI. — The Coldwater JV and Freshman boys basketball teams split with Portage Northern Tuesday night in non-conference action.

In the JV contest the Cardinals improved to 3-1 on the season with a 52-38 win over Portage Northern.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Austin Downs with 13 points while Bennett McDonald added 11 points and three steals. Jackson Reilly led the team with six rebounds.

The JV boys will next see action on Tuesday when they travel to North Point Christian High School to face off with Pewamo Westphalia beginning at 12 p.m.

In the freshman contest the Cardinals fell to Portage Northern by the score of 59-22.

Coldwater was led on the night by Owen Tappenden with eight points and 16 rebounds while Liam Clark added seven points and five rebounds.

The Coldwater freshman boys are now 2-2 on the season and will next see action Tuesday when they face Pewamo Westphalia.

