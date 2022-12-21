ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Georgia Football: Christmas with a Dawg twist

‘Tis the season for all things red and green, or if you’re a Georgia football fan, all things red and black. Just because it’s Christmastime doesn’t mean UGA fans ditch their team spirit. In fact, repping the Dawgs during Christmas earns you a guaranteed spot on the Nice List. Santa is a secret Georgia fan after all…not that he was fooling anyone with that red suit and those black boots.
DawgsDaily

Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?

It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sicemdawgs.com

Jordan Hall commits to UGA football for 2023 class

Jordan Hall, a four-star defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Fla., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2023. Hall, nicknamed “BigBaby,” announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs one day after the Early Signing Day during a ceremony at his high school. Jordan Hall...
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said on National Signing Day

The Georgia Bulldogs have piled up win after win over the last few years and currently stand two wins away from their second straight national title. That success has been years in the making thanks to how Kirby Smart and company have recruited, and on Wednesday, the coaching staff is set to add more talent to the roster.
FanSided

Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs

Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
