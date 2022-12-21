Read full article on original website
Georgia Football: Christmas with a Dawg twist
‘Tis the season for all things red and green, or if you’re a Georgia football fan, all things red and black. Just because it’s Christmastime doesn’t mean UGA fans ditch their team spirit. In fact, repping the Dawgs during Christmas earns you a guaranteed spot on the Nice List. Santa is a secret Georgia fan after all…not that he was fooling anyone with that red suit and those black boots.
Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?
It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
Georgia football did not get a national championship recruiting bump and Kirby Smart knows why
ATHENS — Some might think that winning a national championship would have some grand impact on Georgia’s recruiting efforts. That they’d recruit even better now that they’ve shown proof of concept, that you can in fact win at Georgia. But that didn’t happen with the 2023...
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Jordan Hall commits to UGA football for 2023 class
Jordan Hall, a four-star defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Fla., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2023. Hall, nicknamed “BigBaby,” announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs one day after the Early Signing Day during a ceremony at his high school. Jordan Hall...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said on National Signing Day
The Georgia Bulldogs have piled up win after win over the last few years and currently stand two wins away from their second straight national title. That success has been years in the making thanks to how Kirby Smart and company have recruited, and on Wednesday, the coaching staff is set to add more talent to the roster.
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Another Transfer Wide Receiver
Dominic Lovett - the SEC's sixth-leading receiver - announced that he will be transferring to Georgia.
Early returns matter for 2023 Georgia football recruiting class: ‘This is a group that really wants to be great’
ATHENS — Kearis Jackson looked around his locker and noted he had three new faces around him. Those would be incoming freshmen Anthony Evans, Yazeed Haynes and Tyler Williams. Those three wide receivers, along with six other members of the 2023 signing class, arrived on campus this week and began practicing with the Bulldogs.
Arik Gilbert Makes Official Decision On His Future At Georgia
Arik Gilbert is back in the transfer portal. The Georgia tight and former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Gilbert previously transferred from Florida to LSU, and LSU to Georgia. Gilbert only played in three games this season, posting two catches for 16 yards and ...
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia's 2023 signing class, names 2 areas of need that were addressed
As Georgia seeks to repeat as national champions with 2 more victories, the wins are also piling up on Early Signing Day. Georgia currently has the nation’s No. 2 overall spot for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. The star-studded cast is anchored by 5-star cornerback AJ Harris and also features 19 4-star prospects.
Peyton Woodring Signs With Georgia
Kicker Peyton Woodring has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
Georgia Football: 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits to Bulldogs
Georgia football has officially made one of the biggest splashes of the Early Signing Period by landing a commitment from Damon Wilson. Wilson, a five-star edge rusher, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that also included Alabama and Ohio State. 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson commits...
Roderick Robinson Signs With Georgia
2023 running back Roderick Robinson has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
Kyron Jones Completes the Flip, Signs With Georgia
Kyron Jones, an elite athlete out of North Carolina, has officially signed with Georgia.
BREAKING: KyeRon Lindsay Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia Bulldogs Forward KyeRon Lindsay has entered his name into the transfer portal after playing just 11 games with the team.
Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
Georgia Bulldogs add 24 signees on early signing day, possess #2 class in the country
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just like clockwork, Kirby Smart and his staff continue to add elite talent when allotted. On the first day of the December early signing period, the Bulldogs added 24 student-athletes, and received two more commitments. Georgia also hoping to land some of their top uncommitted targets...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
