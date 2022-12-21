ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 17

Elaine Braga
3d ago

If that were the only problem in the World how lucky would all of us be!! So many horrible things going on and you obsess over tiny red stickers. Wow! I think we all will live

Reply(1)
13
Jamie-Lynn Gamache
2d ago

these are proofs of purchase to prevent you from being stopped on your way out the door for theft. there also really good at getting kids to stop crying. find something else to cry about or request yourself a mickey sticker next time!

Reply
7
Ryann Matos
3d ago

okay I brought to the grocery store you can very simply go outside find a receipt dated that day and go in the store and get the same products and walk out with them with a receipt stating you paid for them but in actuality you didn't you found the receipt outside so if I was smart like you think you are I would be bottle all my statements and actually withdraw my article could you sound like a blubbering idiot you have to think outside the box as to why the corporation would want to do so in the way it is said is you can pick up a receipts outside and claim fraudulently that you've paid for it have a blessed day happy holidays really should think your articles out further before writing them and then publishing them to the public cuz we always run into a person like myself that knows the reasons

Reply(5)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Newport Hotel Sleighing the Internet With Giant Gingerbread Lighthouse

Despite being the smallest state in the country, Rhode Island is home to some pretty big tourist attractions. The latest is a giant gingerbread house that sits tall and mighty in the lower lobby of the Newport Marriott. What would typically be a small snow-day project instead became a 17-foot-tall gingerbread lighthouse accompanied by a 7-foot-tall keeper’s house.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Candle Shop Turns Delicious Portuguese Dessert Into Latest Scent

I'm picky when it comes to candle scents, especially if I'm using them to spruce up the house for when company comes over. While some people would rather burn a nice floral fragrance, I'd much rather have something along the lines of a food-based smell. For example: sugar cookies, warm apple pie, etc. Anything to do with desserts, I'm all about. Selfishly, the hungrier the smell makes my guests, the better.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Boston Is Turning On Closed Captioning

Today's news tells the story of another COVID-19 silver lining. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has signed an ordinance calling for businesses to have closed captioning turned on for all televisions facing the public. During the pandemic, the deaf community and people with hearing disabilities missed out on a lot of information, but that's about to change.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Harwich Port sells for $5.5 million

Zenon Rt bought the property at 23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, from Patricia Black and Patrick Brogan on Nov. 22, 2022. The $5,500,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $923. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed...
HARWICH, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy