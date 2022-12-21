ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

TheDailyBeast

Russia Can Finally See That Putin’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

More than two decades after he came to power, President Putin’s grip on the Russian people is finally starting to falter. The war in Ukraine has opened up a credibility gap, and for the first time many Russians no longer feel they can trust what their leader is saying to them. Combined with tough economic sanctions, funds being re-allocated to the war, and conscription drives across the country, the costs of this vainglorious conquest are becoming more and more difficult to take.
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
My Clallam County

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Ukrainian special forces were in Russia during strike

(NEW YORK) — More than six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the two countries are engaged in a struggle for control of areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose forces began an offensive in August, has vowed to...
TheDailyBeast

The Ruse That Could Dupe Putin Into Another Crushing Ambush

Just weeks after Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson in Ukraine and kicked Russian forces out, major questions remain over which counteroffensive campaign Kyiv will launch next—and where Russia’s next defeat will be as the cold winter weather begins to settle in. Tackling Russian forces in the...
The Jewish Press

Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin says he wants to end war ‘sooner the better’

Vladimir Putin has talked about Russia’s willingness to end its Ukraine invasion with an inevitable “diplomatic solution”, in a rare comment made by the country’s leader.“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” he said.“We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course,” Mr Putin said just a day after US president Joe Biden hosted Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the Admiral Kuznetsov, a flagship vessel of the Russian Navy and Mr Putin’s only aircraft...
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?

Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Prison Recruiting Scheme Takes a Big, Desperate Turn

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group is freeing hardened rebels held in jail cells in the Central African Republic and deploying them overseas, including in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, two senior military officers in CAR told The Daily Beast. According to the sources in CAR, where armed rebels...

