Boyertown, PA

bctv.org

Richard A. Zuber Realty Adds Toys for Tots to Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

For the 17th year, the Richard A. Zuber Realty organization delivered hundreds of toys collected at the organization’s Boyertown and Royersford locations via the Zuber bus to Boyertown’s Salvation Army. Captain Joseph Smith, Corps Officer and Pastor, was on hand to collect the toys that will be distributed to children through the Angel Tree program. Agent Brian Gilbert coordinated the project with the help of fellow agents and staff.
BOYERTOWN, PA
bctv.org

United Way Announces Venture Grant Recipients

Grants Address Health Inequities and Workforce Development. Berks County continues to face significant challenges by a world forever changed by the pandemic. COVID increased issues of health inequity and created major workforce disruption. Way of Berks County is providing four Venture Grants to support programming in the areas of health and workforce development.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Reading Hospital Foundation Raises Over $41,000 During ‘No Shave November’

Reading Hospital Foundation announced that it raised $41,746 through the annual “No Shave November” event. Nearly 300 individuals donated to the month-long event that helps raise awareness for men’s health and shows support for patients undergoing cancer treatment and experiencing hair loss. Tony Forino, a grateful patient and Founder and CEO of Forino Co., L.P., provided $25,000 in support of the initiative.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Wolf Administration Highlights Importance of Investing in Maternal-Child Health

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead Tuesday hosted a roundtable discussion on maternity care with health care providers, legislators, and community and maternal-child health leaders and advocates. The discussion highlighted challenges surrounding access to essential, life-saving perinatal health care and the risks posed by growing inequitable access...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

