For the 17th year, the Richard A. Zuber Realty organization delivered hundreds of toys collected at the organization’s Boyertown and Royersford locations via the Zuber bus to Boyertown’s Salvation Army. Captain Joseph Smith, Corps Officer and Pastor, was on hand to collect the toys that will be distributed to children through the Angel Tree program. Agent Brian Gilbert coordinated the project with the help of fellow agents and staff.

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO