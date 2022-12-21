ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

ABC6.com

Downtown Providence building damaged by storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back

[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
FALL RIVER, MA
maritime-executive.com

Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure

Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
CRANSTON, RI
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early

Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
SEEKONK, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

New Bedford urges residents to prepare ahead of winter storm

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Ahead of the pre-Christmas winter storm, New Bedford is urging residents to stay prepared. The storm is expected to start Friday morning and end Saturday, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding. Mayor John Mitchell said the city is currently under a high...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train

Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
BOURNE, MA
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
