The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Should a New New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Get Lights Like Fall River’s Braga Bridge Did?
I recently asked folks if the $8 million the state has committed to illuminating the Charles M. Braga Bridge connecting Fall River to Somerset is a solid investment. We posted the question to the WBSM and Fun 107 websites and the Facebook pages for both stations. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of respondents said "NO!"
ABC6.com
Downtown Providence building damaged by storm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
Turnto10.com
Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
maritime-executive.com
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
Construction underway on Route 79 corridor in Fall River
Davol Street currently runs parallel along a 1.5-mile strip of Route 79, but officials said the two roadways will be combined.
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
ABC6.com
Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk, Swansea schools dismissing early
Seekonk and Swansea public schools said they will dismiss students early on Friday. Seekonk said activities were also canceled. At least three Rhode Island public school districts canceled school Friday because of the storm. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said there will be no school. Public schools in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and...
New Bedford State Pier Development Proposal Selected
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's State Pier could soon see a seafood offloading and auction facility along with restaurants and retail, under a development agreement announced Thursday. State Pier manager MassDevelopment has provisionally selected Taber's Wharf Partners — a group of local companies including BASE seafood auctioneers, Raw Seafoods...
Schools announce closings, early dismissal amidst storm
School closings and early dismissals are rolling in amidst Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain batter the region.
ABC6.com
Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
ABC6.com
New Bedford urges residents to prepare ahead of winter storm
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Ahead of the pre-Christmas winter storm, New Bedford is urging residents to stay prepared. The storm is expected to start Friday morning and end Saturday, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding. Mayor John Mitchell said the city is currently under a high...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces Trash Amnesty Week, Tree Collection, and Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
(FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, has issued a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season. Holiday Collection Schedule. Residents are reminded that the weeks following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day...
East Providence adding red light cameras, collected $2.8 million so far
Beginning Jan. 2, when drivers run a red light at 10 different intersections in the city, the cameras will snap a photo, and drivers will receive a warning in the mail.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
