ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is slamming retailer H&M for releasing a new clothing line, which features his name and image, warning fans it's "trash" and "don't buy it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiL6g_0jpgno0A00
Justin Bieber is blasting H&amp;M for a new clothing line featuring his image and name, calling it "trash" and warning fans "don't buy it." File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M ... all without my permission and approval [shaking my head] I wouldn't buy it if I were you," the Canadian singer said in his Instagram Stories on Monday.

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it. Don't buy it," Bieber added in a later post.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," H&M said in a statement to CNN.

A search of H&M's website on Tuesday showed " no matching items " for any clothing or accessories related to Justin Bieber.

Bieber is not new to the fashion industry. In 2019, the singer launched his own line of clothing called Drew, after his middle name. The streetwear brand is known for its smiley face logo and bright colors that caters toward members of Gen Z.

Bieber also worked with Forever 21 in 2016 for the "Justin Forever" fashion line, tied to his "Purpose" concert tour.

In March, Bieber designed an alternate jersey for the Toronto Maple Leafs in collaboration with his fashion brand, Drew House, and Adidas.

The jersey was the first in North American professional sports to be reversible, with a black-and-blue color combination with the Leafs' crest on one side and the Drew House motif inside the Maple Leafs' logo in yellow on the other side.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter

From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
MALIBU, CA
Whiskey Riff

Brittany Aldean Throws Away Bags Full Of Balenciaga Clothing Amid Fashion Brand’s Ad Campaign Scandal

It’s trash day at the Aldean’s. Brittany Aldean, wife of Jason Aldean, shared a photo on Instagram of herself carrying out bags of Balenciaga clothes, shoes and handbags to throw in the garbage. It comes on the heels of a massive scandal for the couture fashion brand, as they released a disgusting ad campaign showing children holding teddy bear-inspired bags dressed in bondage gear, along with photos that included satanic symbols, and a lot of other abhorrent photos with disturbing […] The post Brittany Aldean Throws Away Bags Full Of Balenciaga Clothing Amid Fashion Brand’s Ad Campaign Scandal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
People

Justin and Hailey Bieber Bundled Up for Date Night, and in a Rare Twist, His Outfit Stole the Show

 Now we need our own bubblegum pink puffer jacket When Hailey and Justin Bieber step out together, we usually pine over the supermodel's street style, but this time, our eyes were glued to her husband's outfit. On Monday, the couple dined at exclusive New York City restaurant 4 Charles Prime Rib, and both Biebers bundled up for the occasion. Hailey opted for a simple black bomber jacket, but Justin turned heads in a metallic bubblegum pink puffer coat. He layered the eye-catching outerwear over a plain white shirt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Rocks Short Shorts Under Oversized Sweater With Husband Justin For Brunch

Hailey Bieber, 26, enjoyed brunch at Beverly Glen Deli with her husband Justin Bieber, 28, on the morning of Dec. 17 and rocked a casual and stylish outfit. The model‘s look included an oversized dark blue and white sweatshirt, gray short shorts, and blue sneakers with white socks. She had her some of her hair pulled up into a high ponytail and added sunglasses as she carried a black purse over one shoulder.
Inquisitr.com

Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt

Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Dances In Tiny Crop Top For Sexy TikTok Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance

Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
WWD

Kim Kardashian ‘Reevaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “reevaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women DinnerKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022 “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
504K+
Followers
70K+
Post
179M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy