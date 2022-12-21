Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is slamming retailer H&M for releasing a new clothing line, which features his name and image, warning fans it's "trash" and "don't buy it."

Justin Bieber is blasting H&M for a new clothing line featuring his image and name, calling it "trash" and warning fans "don't buy it." File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M ... all without my permission and approval [shaking my head] I wouldn't buy it if I were you," the Canadian singer said in his Instagram Stories on Monday.

"The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it. Don't buy it," Bieber added in a later post.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," H&M said in a statement to CNN.

A search of H&M's website on Tuesday showed " no matching items " for any clothing or accessories related to Justin Bieber.

Bieber is not new to the fashion industry. In 2019, the singer launched his own line of clothing called Drew, after his middle name. The streetwear brand is known for its smiley face logo and bright colors that caters toward members of Gen Z.

Bieber also worked with Forever 21 in 2016 for the "Justin Forever" fashion line, tied to his "Purpose" concert tour.

In March, Bieber designed an alternate jersey for the Toronto Maple Leafs in collaboration with his fashion brand, Drew House, and Adidas.

The jersey was the first in North American professional sports to be reversible, with a black-and-blue color combination with the Leafs' crest on one side and the Drew House motif inside the Maple Leafs' logo in yellow on the other side.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com