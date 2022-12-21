Read full article on original website
Pasco radio DJ comes down early from rooftop fundraising due to conditions
PASCO, Wash. — A local radio DJ was braving the weather to raise donations for local people in need. He spent more than three days on the roof of the SuperMex El Pueblo Market. The Pasco Fire Department recommended he come down earlier than he planned. Gaudencio Felipe is a radio DJ for 96.1 La Ley. He planned on staying...
nbcrightnow.com
City road crews respond to winter storm in Tri-Cities
Snow plows are out in the City of Kennewick and crews will work throughout the night when necessary. According to Evelyn Lusignan, Public Relations and Customer Service Manager for Kennewick, crews plow and de-ice the main roads and hilly areas first and the temperature determines what goes on the roads.
Snow hits Tri-Cities, snarling holiday travel on roads and in the air. It’s not done
The Tri-Cities saw about an inch of new snow overnight with more coming.
yaktrinews.com
“My concern is they’re freezing to death,” Tri-Cities nonprofit to host emergency outreach
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – It’s a memory stuck in Lynne McKee’s head from an outreach effort two years ago. “And about two blocks from where we did that outreach, a boy froze to death,” she recalled. Since then, McKee with Clean Sweep Tri-Cities and her team, have...
nbcrightnow.com
United Way and parnters host car giveaway in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway. Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
‘It was a nightmare trying to operate in that cold.’ 2 Tri-Cities homes burn overnight
Firefighters saved Christmas presents from a Tri-Cities home Wednesday night.
Tri-Cities church to open shelter Christmas Day. Pastor says there’s ‘just no place to go’
They’re still looking for volunteers next week, too.
KEPR
Local shelters are near or at capacity for the holidays, say adoptions and fosters needed
Benton County Wash. — Shelters in our area and even across the state are seeing an increase in intakes, and they are asking the community for help. With extreme cold temperatures, shelter leaders say they have had too many calls for stray animals this time of the year, and with shelters at capacity, they say it is up to the observer to make a decision on what to do.
More snow and freezing temps for Tri-Cities — just in time for a frigid, white Christmas
Drivers looking to head to Western WA for the holidays may face a daunting trek across Snoqualmie Pass.
Popular fusion restaurant closing in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A popular fusion restaurant in Kennewick that stemmed from a food truck will be closing its doors for good on Friday. Fresh Out the Box boasts a menu that is Asian Fusion Street Food. It serves Asian-inspired classic Mexican and American dishes, including tacos, burritos and specialty tots. Owners posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page...
Kennewick family looks for a Christmas miracle: a kidney donor
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local family is waiting to hear news that could change their lives this Christmas. Ruben Garcia was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure in 2019. We talked to his wife, who has been helping search for a potential kidney donor. “Three years ago, in July, Ruben was hospitalized with some medical issues and he was there for...
nbcrightnow.com
Weather delays and closures for December 23
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
The Grind Cafe seeks to provide a sober space for those in recovery
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In this coffee shop, you won’t find a high-tech espresso machine. But you will encounter a team that cares, and who’s ready to support people on their journey to recovery or sobriety. “The social connection of recovery and for mental health was completely underserved in our area so we just try to fill that void,” Director of...
Concerns about remarks at Pasco Council, wait times at urgent care among Herald letters
Letters to the Editor 12/22/2022
elkhornmediagroup.com
Family temporarily displaced after house fire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – A family of four is temporarily displaced after their two-story home located on the 5200 block of South Auburn Place caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. After the residence was safely evacuated by Kennewick police officers, firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District No. 1 and the Pasco Fire Department extinguished the fire within approximately 20 minutes of the first crew’s arrival on scene. The fire was contained to the bedroom of origin in which the fire started.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 21, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Fire and emergency services: Ice and snow create hazards on an already dangerous job
RICHLAND, Wash. — With freezing weather, and temperatures dropping into single digits, it can change how firefighters respond to fires. This means needing more crews to interchange at a fire, extra gear to warm up in and slowing down on the ice and snow-covered roads. This weather is one more hazard on an already dangerous job. Firefighters do their best...
nbcrightnow.com
Early morning power outage affects 3,000 residents in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A power outage in east Kennewick left about 3,000 customers without power early in the morning of December 22. Benton Public Utility District (PUD) crews responded to the outage at the substation in east Kennewick, but were unable to pinpoint the cause. All power was restored by 5...
NEWStalk 870
