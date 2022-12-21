ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

City road crews respond to winter storm in Tri-Cities

Snow plows are out in the City of Kennewick and crews will work throughout the night when necessary. According to Evelyn Lusignan, Public Relations and Customer Service Manager for Kennewick, crews plow and de-ice the main roads and hilly areas first and the temperature determines what goes on the roads.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

United Way and parnters host car giveaway in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway. Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Local shelters are near or at capacity for the holidays, say adoptions and fosters needed

Benton County Wash. — Shelters in our area and even across the state are seeing an increase in intakes, and they are asking the community for help. With extreme cold temperatures, shelter leaders say they have had too many calls for stray animals this time of the year, and with shelters at capacity, they say it is up to the observer to make a decision on what to do.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Popular fusion restaurant closing in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A popular fusion restaurant in Kennewick that stemmed from a food truck will be closing its doors for good on Friday. Fresh Out the Box boasts a menu that is Asian Fusion Street Food. It serves Asian-inspired classic Mexican and American dishes, including tacos, burritos and specialty tots. Owners posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather delays and closures for December 23

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Non-Essential Hanford employees north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade: Swing and graveyard shifts cancelled for Friday, December 23. All workers who do not telework should not report to work. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations should follow their normal work schedule.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Family temporarily displaced after house fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK – A family of four is temporarily displaced after their two-story home located on the 5200 block of South Auburn Place caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. After the residence was safely evacuated by Kennewick police officers, firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department, Benton County Fire District No. 1 and the Pasco Fire Department extinguished the fire within approximately 20 minutes of the first crew’s arrival on scene. The fire was contained to the bedroom of origin in which the fire started.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fire and emergency services: Ice and snow create hazards on an already dangerous job

RICHLAND, Wash. — With freezing weather, and temperatures dropping into single digits, it can change how firefighters respond to fires. This means needing more crews to interchange at a fire, extra gear to warm up in and slowing down on the ice and snow-covered roads. This weather is one more hazard on an already dangerous job. Firefighters do their best...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early morning power outage affects 3,000 residents in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A power outage in east Kennewick left about 3,000 customers without power early in the morning of December 22. Benton Public Utility District (PUD) crews responded to the outage at the substation in east Kennewick, but were unable to pinpoint the cause. All power was restored by 5...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy