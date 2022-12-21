Read full article on original website
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
Booker T Says Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW’s Entire Women’s Division
Booker T comments on The Boss and where she may end up next. While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made it clear that Banks debuting in AEW will not be the best thing for her. Booker added that he believes Sasha Banks will overshadow everything in the AEW women’s division.
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
AEW Dynamite Sees A Small Jump In Viewership, Key Demo Falls This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the December 21st episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average viewership of 957,000, with a .30 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 14th episode of AEW Dynamite brought in an overnight average of...
WATCH: Max Caster Drops Hilarious Rap On AEW Rampage
Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of AEW Rampage. But, Max Caster was at ringside and made his way to the ring with his infamous pre-match raps. He went on to say he’s sending Sonjay, Jarrett and Lethal back to the IMPACT Zone, dissed Satnam Singh and even hyped up Texas. You can check out the rap below.
AEW Files Trademarks On ‘WrestleBowl’ And ‘Wrestling Bowl’
AEW have filed two new trademarks. On December 19, All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks on the terms “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” Both are registered with the intent of “covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers.” You can read the full filing below.
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
Dutch Mantell Attacked And Robbed
Dutch Mantell began his journey in the wrestling world in 1972. He wrestled for various promotions until 1990, following which he worked in various roles such as commentator, booker, and on-screen manager. He became widely popular for his work in WWE under the name “Zeb Colter.”. The former WWE...
WATCH: Emma Slaps The Taste Out Of Scarletts Mouth
All we needed was someone to yell “WORLDSTARRRR!”. Tonight on SmackDown, Emma approached Scarlett and Karrion Kross backstage. She said she wasn’t a fan of how they disrespected a legend like Rey Mysterio and she heard they called Riddick Moss a Joker. Scarlett corrected her and said no, she called him a fool. That’s when Emma absolutely slapped the lips off of Scarlett! Before she could retaliate, Kross stepped him and told Emma she has no idea what she’s done. Check out the nasty slap below!
MLW Fusion Results (12/22/22)
MLW aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on December 22. Matches were tapped on September 18 from Espacio Discotheque in Norcross, GA. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mance Warner cuts a promo. – Tables Match: Mance...
Tony Schiavone Believes Bret Hart Never Reached The Level Of Greatness That Ric Flair Did
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most controversial incidents in pro wrestling history, as it is still talked about to this very day. It truly changed Bret Hart’s career, as he eventually went to WCW and suffered a premature retirement. Bret Hart has battled many foes in his...
WATCH: Swerve Strickland And Rick Ross Speak Following AEW Dynamite
Swerve Strickland turned on Keith Lee tonight and joined his new Mogul Affiliates group and Rick Ross to beat down and embarrass Keith Lee. Now, following the show, AEW’s Lexy Nair caught up with the group via AEW’s social media. Rick Ross says he’s known for getting big money and Keith Lee didn’t take his opportunity to shine with the legend, Swerve Strickland. You can see the full video below, as well as Ross hitting on Lexy.
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign
This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
Belief That “Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H”
Every member of Vince McMahon’s family has been a part of WWE in some capacity. His wife, Linda, served as the CEO of the company for a long time, while his son Shane has been considered the Man Without Fear for his exceptional in-ring performances and being a minority owner. Finally, Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, currently reigns over WWE as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
Max Caster Reacts To Sonjay Dutt’s Diss Track
Max Caster has some thoughts. Sonjay Dutt dropped a diss track on the current reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed on last nights AEW Dynamite. Following the show, Max Caster, who’s usually the one doing the rapping, took to Twitter to quote tweet the video by saying “Sonjay got less flow than a menopausal woman” He then asked who approved the rap/video. Max’s partner, Anthony Bowens, is set to team with Daddy Ass Billy Gunn this Friday on AEW Rampage to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
Roxanne Joins WWE After The Bell To Speak On Her NXT Championship Win
Roxanne had a surreal moment. Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion on the December 13th edition of WWE NXT when she defeated Mandy Rose. Now, Perez appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast and gave some more insight into her huge win.
Eric Bischoff Thinks Joining AEW Would Be A Step Down For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was fired by the company because of content she posted behind her premium content paywall. It was previously reported that Mandy Rose was not even given a chance to take down her premium content before WWE decided to fire her. While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, WWE...
WWE Main Event Results – 12/22/22
The latest episode of WWE Main Event aired on December 22nd. Matches were taped on December 19th from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The event aired on Hulu. WWE had some NXT talent featured in both matches on the card. Full results are below. WWE Main Event...
Vince Russo Recalls Brock Lesnar Wanting To Kill Him For Disrespecting Him
During the mid 2000s, Vince Russo called Sable, who is Brock Lesnar’s wife, and asked her if she wanted to work in Impact Wrestling as an authoritative figure. Lensar picked up the call before handing it over to his wife. Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling...
