There’s no reason to avoid the point: Tuesday’s loss was an ugly one for the Blue Devils, who were outclassed by Wake Forest in their trip to Winston-Salem, N.C. Down two key rotation players in freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, No. 14 Duke fell behind early and could never quite claw all the way back against the Demon Deacons. Commendable outings, some borderline second-half heroics and a combined 31 points from the pairing of Jaylen Blakes and Mark Mitchell kept the visitors within striking distance until late in the game, but it was never the Blue Devils’ night. Wake Forest came out on top 81-70, handing head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad its first ACC loss in its first true road game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO