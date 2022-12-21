ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke women's basketball hands Virginia first loss in successful ACC opener

After a 10-day break from gameplay, Duke continued its winning ways. In their first ACC contest Wednesday, the Blue Devils handed Virginia its first loss of the season 70-56. Vanessa de Jesus led all scorers with 15 points. Celeste Taylor scored 13 points with eight rebounds, and Kennedy Brown recorded 12 points with a season-high four assists.
Blakes' breakout game not enough for Duke men's basketball in stumble at Wake Forest

There’s no reason to avoid the point: Tuesday’s loss was an ugly one for the Blue Devils, who were outclassed by Wake Forest in their trip to Winston-Salem, N.C. Down two key rotation players in freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, No. 14 Duke fell behind early and could never quite claw all the way back against the Demon Deacons. Commendable outings, some borderline second-half heroics and a combined 31 points from the pairing of Jaylen Blakes and Mark Mitchell kept the visitors within striking distance until late in the game, but it was never the Blue Devils’ night. Wake Forest came out on top 81-70, handing head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad its first ACC loss in its first true road game.
