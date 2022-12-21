Read full article on original website
Dash 2 Trade Presale to End on January 5 with Crypto Intelligence Platform Having Raised Over $10 Million in Investment
The Dash 2 Trade presale now has just two weeks remaining before its initial exchange offering, with investment continuing to pour into the crypto intelligence platform. The D2T token presale has raised more than $10 million and will close on Thursday, January 5 with its IEO on Wednesday, January 11.
Avoid Asset Risk With Oryen Network (ORY), A Safer Finance Solution Than Tezos (XTZ). Presale Live Now
Oryen Network (ORY) is revolutionizing the digital asset economy, offering a safer finance solution than Tezos (XTZ). Built around an advanced, secure protocol, Oryen provides a more reliable and efficient way to trade and stake your digital assets. With Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), users can stake their ORY tokens without relinquishing their assets’ custody. This gives investors the peace of mind that their funds are safe and secure while they earn rewards.
Move-to-Earn Project FightOut to End 50% Bonus Soon After Presale Raises $2M
FightOut, a new move to earn crypto project, has raised more than $2 million within days of launching its presale. This innovative health and fitness platform aims to use its upcoming Web3 app and gym chain to gamify fitness. Its native token, $FGHT, is currently on stage one of its...
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
Is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) market slump?
In the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, market trends can fluctuate rapidly, and it’s not uncommon for certain projects to experience a slump in their value. Recently, The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have both faced significant challenges in the market. But is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to these struggles? In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the recent struggles of The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), and examine the potential of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a potential solution.
3 Best Utility Tokens to Buy in January 2023
Utility tokens are a specific type of crypto coin that goes towards providing users with a real-world solution. Investment in these tokens gives the token holder access to a product or service. They are not simple investments in cryptocurrency for people looking for investment. Utility tokens have become one of the most popular types of coin to buy, particularly among investors to be part of the next big crypto success story.
Top crypto projects to invest in 2023: Cardano (ADA), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are the most noteworthy crypto projects heading into 2023, according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is using equity-based non-fungible tokens to revolutionize venture capital, with experts expecting a rise of up to 6000% during the ORBN presale. Cardano is a well-respected and established cryptocurrency known for its robust technology. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet cryptocurrency wallet, is poised to benefit from the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions.
Ethereum Classic Hashrate Dumps Almost 50% In 3 Months, What About ETC?
Ethereum Classic saw its hashrate balloon when Ethereum finally moved to a proof of stake mechanism. The miners who were being kicked out of the network and could no longer use their machines had switched to others such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin to put their very specific machines to use. At the time, ETC’s hashrate had grown more than 200%, but now the network is seeing its hashrate fall once more.
Litecoin Price Could Present Shorting Opportunities At These Levels
The Litecoin price has continued to face rejection after it failed to topple over the $80 price level. In the last 24 hours, it barely registered any price movement. It just depreciated by 0.8%. It was an indication of sideways trading for the altcoin. The past week for LTC has...
10 Best Crypto Coins to Watch in 2023 With the Most Potential
Broader crypto prices have declined significantly over the year – meaning that investors can now purchase a range of quality tokens at a discounted value. In this article we analyze and rank the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Top 10 List of the Best Crypto to Buy...
MEXC Launches the Broker Program with Up to 60% Daily Rebate
On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launches the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebate on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can simply connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC which are stability, security, and liquidity to expand their business by integrating once.
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Solana And Cryptoons Are Cryptos No Investor Should Miss Out In 2023
The crypto market is the best place where fortunes are made, and financial tides turn. The decentralized platform provides a safe abode for both investors and developers to build their fortunes. Without a body to answer to, the crypto sphere has an open-door policy for all, and people must trust...
ApeCoin (APE) and The Sandbox (SAND) Seeing Increase in Popularity, But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Emerges as Top Contender with 400% price surge
Over the past few months, there have been several cryptocurrencies that have gained significant attention in the market. Among them are ApeCoin (APE), The Sandbox (SAND), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). These three cryptocurrencies have seen an increase in popularity, but it seems that Snowfall Protocol has emerged as the top...
Bitcoin Volatility Will Spike By End 2022, Which Way Will It Push BTC?
Bitcoin is stuck at its current levels, but the market might begin moving again before 2023 makes its entry. The key factors shaping global markets are changing, and cryptocurrencies are bound to follow the general trend into the new year. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,800 with sideways...
Big Eyes Coin Is A Worthy Profit-Oriented Rival To Other Digital Assets Like Dogecoin And Chiliz
With the level of competition required to succeed in the crypto market, it is no surprise that those at the top of the market are game-changing cryptocurrencies with so much to offer. With cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Chiliz (CHZ), it can be difficult for any emerging cryptocurrency to compete in an already oversaturated market. However, there is a new cryptocurrency that has quickly garnered attention online, and it goes by the name Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
SharDex, the first all-in-one decentralized exchange in the Shardeum ecosystem, is launched, and testnet airdrops may be released
SharDex, the first all-in-one decentralized trading platform on Shardeum, announced that it will launch on testnet and release an airdrop soon. SharDex is a brand-new decentralized trading platform launched on the Shardeum blockchain that aims to provide users with the best on-chain asset trading experience. It provides a group of asset management solutions, including Bridge, Swap, NFT Marketplace, Launchpad, DAO etc. These functions help users transfer assets from other chains to Shardeum and exchanged them for other assets with an easy-to-use, secure and affordable path.
Tron Shows Bullish Energy And Attracts Investors To Buy TRX
TRON has been on an uptrend and looking bullish for the past 12 hours. The technical indicators all imply an increased demand on the asset and a steady streak. Here’s a quick glance of how the crypto has been performing of late:. TRX price up by 0.20% as of...
KuCoin Labs Launches Incubation Program to Accelerate Builders
Victoria Seychelles — KuCoin Labs, the incubation and research arm of KuCoin, has announced to launch the long-term incubation program, to accelerate builders and enable a sustainable growth and success in the blockchain space. The first season – The Astro Selection will be an eight-week journey focusing specifically on Gamefi, NFT and Metaverse, with the best selected projects participating. The builders who are interested in the incubation program could apply online here, to get diversified supports from KuCoin labs and the mentors. The application portal will be open till the 12.31.
Three Profitable Crypto in the Crypto Market this Holiday: Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, And The Graph
The use of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, has recently seen a surge in popularity, and for a good cause. Since their inception, new lines of business have arisen, and investment opportunities have been made available due to their emergence. There is a vast variety of cryptocurrencies available today, but some are more innovative than others.
