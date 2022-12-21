ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

Duke men's soccer's Shakur Mohammed selected 2nd overall in MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City

Two days ago, it seemed that Shakur Mohammed may don Duke blue for another season. Now, he is officially bound for the professional ranks and the sunny Floridian skies. In the MLS SuperDraft Wednesday afternoon, Orlando City SC selected the sophomore forward with the second pick of the first round. Mohammed becomes the second top-five pick in two seasons for the Blue Devils, following Thorleifur Ulfarsson's selection by the Houston Dynamo in January. This comes after Mohammed announced Tuesday that he would forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility to declare for the SuperDraft and sign a deal with Generation Adidas.
ORLANDO, FL
Chronicle

Tigers Trip East Ends With Another Victory

Napavine: McCoy 3, Kaut 22, Tupuola 4, O’Neill 10, Schutz 6, Evander 4, Hamilton 6. Brewster: Aparicio 1, Schertenleib 6, Gamble 2, McGuire 10, Carrington 3, Becker 2, Hurtado 13. Finishing its long road trip across the mountains 2-0, the Napavine girls basketball team defeated host Brewster, 55-37, Thursday...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Still Putting Pieces Together in Second Loss to State Contender

Napavine: Kelly 5, Stanley 5, Grose 23, Demarest 2, Denault 3, Nelson 2, Prather 8. Brewster: Schertenleib 15, Wulf 3, Vassar 2, K. Gebbers 33, Baker 2, C. Gebbers 11. Taking on its second straight 2B state title contender after a loss to Davenport Wednesday night, the Napavine boys basketball team fell to Brewster Thursday night, 66-50.
NAPAVINE, WA

