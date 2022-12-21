Two days ago, it seemed that Shakur Mohammed may don Duke blue for another season. Now, he is officially bound for the professional ranks and the sunny Floridian skies. In the MLS SuperDraft Wednesday afternoon, Orlando City SC selected the sophomore forward with the second pick of the first round. Mohammed becomes the second top-five pick in two seasons for the Blue Devils, following Thorleifur Ulfarsson's selection by the Houston Dynamo in January. This comes after Mohammed announced Tuesday that he would forgo his remaining NCAA eligibility to declare for the SuperDraft and sign a deal with Generation Adidas.

