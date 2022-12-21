Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
10 Best Crypto Coins to Watch in 2023 With the Most Potential
Broader crypto prices have declined significantly over the year – meaning that investors can now purchase a range of quality tokens at a discounted value. In this article we analyze and rank the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Top 10 List of the Best Crypto to Buy...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
NEWSBTC
Tron Shows Bullish Energy And Attracts Investors To Buy TRX
TRON has been on an uptrend and looking bullish for the past 12 hours. The technical indicators all imply an increased demand on the asset and a steady streak. Here’s a quick glance of how the crypto has been performing of late:. TRX price up by 0.20% as of...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Tron, And Solana – 3 Coins That Are Improving The Crypto Ecosystem
In the crypto market, selling a cryptocurrency that increases in value, later on, is typical. Owners of Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) may feel this sorrow as well if they dismiss the altcoins too hastily. According to analysts, the altcoins and the new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could produce excellent returns over time, but only patient cryptocurrency investors would benefit from this yield.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic Hashrate Dumps Almost 50% In 3 Months, What About ETC?
Ethereum Classic saw its hashrate balloon when Ethereum finally moved to a proof of stake mechanism. The miners who were being kicked out of the network and could no longer use their machines had switched to others such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin to put their very specific machines to use. At the time, ETC’s hashrate had grown more than 200%, but now the network is seeing its hashrate fall once more.
NEWSBTC
Dash 2 Trade Presale to End on January 5 with Crypto Intelligence Platform Having Raised Over $10 Million in Investment
The Dash 2 Trade presale now has just two weeks remaining before its initial exchange offering, with investment continuing to pour into the crypto intelligence platform. The D2T token presale has raised more than $10 million and will close on Thursday, January 5 with its IEO on Wednesday, January 11.
NEWSBTC
3 Best Utility Tokens to Buy in January 2023
Utility tokens are a specific type of crypto coin that goes towards providing users with a real-world solution. Investment in these tokens gives the token holder access to a product or service. They are not simple investments in cryptocurrency for people looking for investment. Utility tokens have become one of the most popular types of coin to buy, particularly among investors to be part of the next big crypto success story.
NEWSBTC
Top crypto projects to invest in 2023: Cardano (ADA), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are the most noteworthy crypto projects heading into 2023, according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is using equity-based non-fungible tokens to revolutionize venture capital, with experts expecting a rise of up to 6000% during the ORBN presale. Cardano is a well-respected and established cryptocurrency known for its robust technology. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet cryptocurrency wallet, is poised to benefit from the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
NEWSBTC
Unbanked Expands Its Reach In The UK And Other European Countries With Crypto Card Program
According to the World Bank’s Findex Survey, around 1.4 billion adults have no access to banking. In 2021, over 6 million people in the United States were considered to be “unbanked.” This term refers to households in which no members have a checking or savings account with a financial institution such as banks.
NEWSBTC
Move-to-Earn Project FightOut to End 50% Bonus Soon After Presale Raises $2M
FightOut, a new move to earn crypto project, has raised more than $2 million within days of launching its presale. This innovative health and fitness platform aims to use its upcoming Web3 app and gym chain to gamify fitness. Its native token, $FGHT, is currently on stage one of its...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Is A Worthy Profit-Oriented Rival To Other Digital Assets Like Dogecoin And Chiliz
With the level of competition required to succeed in the crypto market, it is no surprise that those at the top of the market are game-changing cryptocurrencies with so much to offer. With cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Chiliz (CHZ), it can be difficult for any emerging cryptocurrency to compete in an already oversaturated market. However, there is a new cryptocurrency that has quickly garnered attention online, and it goes by the name Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
NEWSBTC
Is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) market slump?
In the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, market trends can fluctuate rapidly, and it’s not uncommon for certain projects to experience a slump in their value. Recently, The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have both faced significant challenges in the market. But is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to these struggles? In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the recent struggles of The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), and examine the potential of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a potential solution.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies under $1 That Are Worth Looking Into This Christmas
Although there have been temporary upticks in the crypto market, they haven’t been profitable and digital assets have fallen in value significantly. Within only a week, Dogecoin’s value increased by 150%, beating other top cryptocurrencies! Although Elon’s recent controversies may have driven up the price of DOGE, the successful acquisition of Twitter is a clear indicator of success. Here are the top cryptocurrencies under 1$ that are looking good this period:
NEWSBTC
Why Advertisers are Backing Metaverse Success
Since the start of the social media revolution in the early 2000s, with social media sites like MySpace capturing mass attention, few developments have inspired and excited advertisers quite like the prospect of the metaverse. Already, major brands have been spotted among the first to snap up the best real estate in the most popular virtual worlds, often paying millions of dollars for the right to do so. Seeing that most existing metaverses have not been able to sustain their token price levels in the face of a tough bear market, these investments may appear unwise to some. Remarkably, many advertisers remain bullish, and for good reason.
NEWSBTC
Calvaria to List on BKEX After Presale Raises $2.5m, Almost Sold Out
Battle card game Calvaria has held one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency presales of the year, raising more than $2.5 million so far. Currently in stage 5 (final phase), it is now more than 80% sold out. Investors wanting to lock in Calvaria’s native token $RIA before its first exchange...
NEWSBTC
SAND Experiences Increased Selling, But Traders Should Short At This Level
SAND, the SandBox, has been free-falling since the month of August. The coin has registered a severe decline in demand, which has caused the crypto to lose further value. The asset has pierced through various support levels over the past few months. It lost 2.2% of its value in the last 24 hours.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Will Spike By End 2022, Which Way Will It Push BTC?
Bitcoin is stuck at its current levels, but the market might begin moving again before 2023 makes its entry. The key factors shaping global markets are changing, and cryptocurrencies are bound to follow the general trend into the new year. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,800 with sideways...
NEWSBTC
KuCoin Labs Launches Incubation Program to Accelerate Builders
Victoria Seychelles — KuCoin Labs, the incubation and research arm of KuCoin, has announced to launch the long-term incubation program, to accelerate builders and enable a sustainable growth and success in the blockchain space. The first season – The Astro Selection will be an eight-week journey focusing specifically on Gamefi, NFT and Metaverse, with the best selected projects participating. The builders who are interested in the incubation program could apply online here, to get diversified supports from KuCoin labs and the mentors. The application portal will be open till the 12.31.
NEWSBTC
Here’s How HedgeUp Is Bringing Simplicity to the Alternative Investment Market
With 2022 economic uncertainty and inflation ruining portfolios worldwide, people are looking for alternative investments and strategies to provide a secure financial foundation. Alternative assets — like luxury watches, diamonds, paintings, real estate, and collectibles — are a perfect solution, as they don’t depend on market fluctuations or economic conditions....
