406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State’s Brent Vigen reflects on 2022 season, looks ahead, gives injury update
BOZEMAN — For the first time in two seasons as Montana State head football coach, Brent Vigen entered the early signing period without a game to prepare for. The first signing day of last year’s recruiting cycle occurred a few days before MSU’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game against South Dakota State. The 2022-23 early period began Wednesday, four days after MSU’s semifinal game against SDSU. The Bobcats lost to the Jackrabbits 39-18 on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
406mtsports.com
Marah Dykstra shows promising growth in freshman season for MSU women
BOZEMAN — Sunny Smallwood received a message from one of her recruiting contacts in Canada. He wanted her opinion on a player he planned to invite to a prep school on the eastern side of the country. Smallwood, the associate head coach at Montana State, reviewed the little bit...
406mtsports.com
Montana State signs California high school DB Michael D'Amato
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program announced 25 signees on Wednesday, the first day of the 2022-23 early signing period. All but one recruit had previously committed publicly. That outlier was Michael D'Amato, a three-star defensive back who attends Mission Viejo (California) High School. His signing comes after...
406mtsports.com
Class of 2023: Montana State Bobcats recruiting
Meet the members of the Montana State Bobcats 2023 recruiting class so far. 'I feel pretty blessed': Helena Capital's Talon Marsh talks commitment to Montana State football. “I’m really excited to experience playing at the next level,” Marsh said. “I feel pretty blessed to be able to do that.”
406mtsports.com
Montana and Montana State football post commitments during NCAA early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for football opened Dec. 21, 2022 and both Bobcats and Grizzlies made it official on social media.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies signing day: How UM approaches finding the right guys for the program
MISSOULA — On Wednesday afternoon, the Montana football program officially recognized 13 new commits via the early signing period. Of them, eight come from Montana while two come from neighboring Washington and one each come from California, Hawaii and Texas. They consist of four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two...
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
msuexponent.com
Firehouse Subs replacing Avogadro’s Deli in the SUB
Firehouse Subs is bringing a sandwich shop back to the Strand Union Building (SUB). The national chain is opening a new restaurant – possibly by the start of the spring semester – to replace Avogadro’s Deli, which was owned by MSU Culinary Services, but has been closed since March 2020. The shop, located in the hallway behind Leigh Lounge, has been vacant since COVID-19 forced the consolidation of food services throughout campus into the dining halls. “It closed because we didn't have the labor force to keep it open,” said Butch Damberger, director of the SUB.
NBCMontana
Near zero visibility on I-90 near Bozeman due to fog
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is warning driving of near zero visibility on I-90 between Manhattan and Belgrade due to fog. Officials are asking drivers to find alternative routes or stay at home.
explorebigsky.com
Making it in Big Sky: Big Sky Vacation Rentals
BIG SKY—Big Sky Vacation Rentals has been representing some of the best rental properties in the Big Sky area for a decade, making vacations to the area top-notch. Locally owned and operated, the staff of BSVR understands what people love most about Big Sky and strive to offer that experience to each of their guests.
explorebigsky.com
Temperatures hit new record low
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reported temperatures of minus 45 degrees Thursday morning, setting new daily low. BOZEMAN—A new record low for Dec. 22 was set, as thermometers read minus 45 degrees Fahrenheit at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
