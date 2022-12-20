WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 1-2 on the young season. On Monday, Dec. 12, the Pirates hosted St. Augustine Prep at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and lost 4-2. Senior Max Downes opened the scoring for the Pirates just 2:50 into the contest on an assist by Colin Aker for a 1-0 lead. The Hermits tied the score later in the first period, scored two goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, and scored late in the third period to take a 4-1 lead until, with 1:46 left in the third period, SHP sophomore Matt Smith scored on an assist by junior Nicholas Schneider. Senior goalie Darren Keaveney had 28 saves for the Pirates.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO