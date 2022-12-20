Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS Drama Club holds open-mic art event
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Drama Club held its first coffeehouse event of the school year on Dec. 2, an open-to-all event that allows students to act, sing, dance, recite poetry and perform in front of an audience. The event was held in the Little Theatre, located inside the high school.
essexnewsdaily.com
Watsessing School in Bloomfield bids farewell to longtime lunch aide
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Lunch will be a little different today at Watsessing Elementary School because yesterday, Dec. 22, after 42 years, Jean Gomes, 78, lunchtime aide, retired. Before coming to Watsessing, Gomes worked for her in-laws at Kosher Supreme Bakery, in Belleville. Her home was on Harrison Street, smack on the boundary line between Belleville and Bloomfield, she said. The bakery was on Harrison Street, too.
essexnewsdaily.com
Inclusive K-5 dance is a holiday season highlight for area children, parents
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange’s first inclusive K-5 dance, held on Dec. 9 and sponsored by the West Orange Special Education Parent Advisory Council, was enjoyed by parents and students alike. With crafts, special activities, temporary tattoos, and West Orange High School alumnus and current West Orange...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS to honor its 2022 state sectional champion softball team on Jan. 5
NUTLEY, NJ — The 2022 Nutley High School softball team had a legendary run last season and captured a New Jersey state sectional championship. To commemorate this event, the Nutley High School Athletic Department will present each member of the team with a state sectional championship pendant during a special presentation on Jan. 5, at 7p.m. in the NHS gymnasium.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS track excels at Essex Coaches invitational
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field team competed at the Essex County Track Coaches Association Season Invitational to begin the season on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. On the girls side, Nouseline Georges took seventh...
essexnewsdaily.com
Joseph T. Kinney
Husband, dad, longtime firefighter with fierce love for family and friends, If you were a friend of Joseph Thomas Kinney’s, you were one for life. Whether he met you in kindergarten class at Holy Name School in East Orange, or just last Thursday. And if you were lucky enough to call Joe a husband, Dad, a son or a brother, you knew love from Joe in its unconditional form.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge hockey team defeats Montclair for first win
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan scored a hat trick to lead the Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 3-0 win over Montclair High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The win was the first of the season for the team, which improved...
essexnewsdaily.com
OHS girls hoops team loses to Newark Lab to begin season
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team, under head coach Kenia Luna, lost to Newark Lab 40-34 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Kay’Dranique McFarlane had 11 points; A’Rina Black had 10 points, 18 rebounds and four steals; Luvenia Morton had 6 points and seven rebounds; Shad’e Gray had 3 points and eight rebounds; and Rahshanae Williams contributed 2 points and five rebounds to lead OHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
EOCHS girls hoops falls in the opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School girls basketball team lost at Columbia 47-25 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Maplewood. The Lady Jaguars will visit Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. and will host University High School of Newark on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Talia Baptiste had 11 points and three rebounds, Bella Galatt had 10 points and four assists, and Allie Harris had 9 points and five rebounds to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 47-25 win over East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS boys hoops falls to Millburn in season opener
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team, under first-year head coach Esak Crawley, lost a heartbreaking 52-50 decision to Millburn High School in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Millburn. A’juwan Tiggs had 18 points, Ma’khy Acey had 10 points, Gregory Burton had 8...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys hoops tops North Star to begin the season
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy 44-37 in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 16, at home. Sean Agard scored 18 points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds; Sheik Sheriff had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists; Renaldo Cambronne had 7 points and nine rebounds; and Famah Toure had 7 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the IHS Blue Knights. Jason Francois had three rebounds, Vaboue Toure had 2 points and two blocks, Denzel Ruddock had 4 points, and Princewill Onwuzurike had 1 point.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS wrestling team excels at Dover to start the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team placed third at the Dover Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, to start the season. Justin Barr, at 144 pounds, and Arthur Rosu, at 190 pounds, won individual championships in their respective weight classes to lead the WOHS Mountaineers. Barr and Rosu combined for five pins on the day, dominating their opponents to capture gold.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls hoops starts season with two victories
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona and Newark East Side high schools to begin the season at 2-0. GRHS defeated Verona 40-27 on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Allison Snyder had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks; Savannah Steele had...
essexnewsdaily.com
EOCHS boys basketball loses to East Side in season opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team fell to Newark East Side 55-44 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Josh Richards scored 16 points and Kaiyri Barkley had 12 points to pace the EOCHS Jaguars. Before the game, a...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep bowling rolls to 4-0 start to season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had a great week defeating Millburn 5-2 and West Orange 7-0 to raise its record to 4-0 on the season. Against Millburn, the high games were by junior KC Campbell, 247; senior John Cirelli, 223; and sophomore Nicholas Dragone, 221.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team tops Princeton Day for its first victory
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 1-2 on the young season. On Monday, Dec. 12, the Pirates hosted St. Augustine Prep at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange and lost 4-2. Senior Max Downes opened the scoring for the Pirates just 2:50 into the contest on an assist by Colin Aker for a 1-0 lead. The Hermits tied the score later in the first period, scored two goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, and scored late in the third period to take a 4-1 lead until, with 1:46 left in the third period, SHP sophomore Matt Smith scored on an assist by junior Nicholas Schneider. Senior goalie Darren Keaveney had 28 saves for the Pirates.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls basketball team starts season 2-0
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated both Mount St. Dominic Academy and Columbia High School to begin the season. Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 20 points and six assists, junior Alexa Chapman had 11 points and four rebounds, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 7 points and 10 rebounds in the 57-37 win over Mount St. Dominic Academy on Thursday, Dec. 15.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep basketball team opens the season with two victories
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team started the season with two victories last week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the team defeated Central 66-46 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and Coach Farrell Court. Senior guard Ethan Maynard led the Pirates with 20 points and four steals. Nineteen of his points were in the first half when the Pirates jumped to a 35-7 halftime lead. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker had 10 points, and senior center Darrius Phillips scored 8 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at two tournaments
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team was very successful in two tournaments over the weekend. At the 30th annual Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, the Pirates finished ninth among New Jersey teams. Junior Logan...
