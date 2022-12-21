Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Challenges of working in the cold
Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken...
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
KFVS12
Christmas Day meal at Clippard Elementary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some people aren’t able to celebrate Christmas the same way as others. To help those who need a Christmas lunch, Clippard Elementary is offering a free meal. On Christmas Day this Sunday, Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Mo., will be hosting a free event....
KFVS12
First Alert: Temps to stay below freezing for sunny, clear Christmas Eve
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Conditions are mostly dry and clear throughout the Heartland on Saturday morning. Meghan Smith says winds will increase through the day, blowing the clouds that have been hanging in the east of the Heartland to the south. Christmas Day is expected to stay mostly clear...
KFVS12
First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people are staying inside during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the public. Some local departments discussed what it’s really like to work in that kind of weather. As you get out this weekend, think of the...
KFVS12
Winter conditions in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some of it is dying down, snowy weather continues in some of the Heartland. In Cape Girardeau, the Director of Public Works is wanting everyone to stay safe. Stan Polivick warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau power outages continue after substation fire, downed line
Kentucky's governor continues his plea to keep people off the roads as crews work numerous crashes Thursday night into Friday morning. Firefighters in Cape Girardeau faced the bitter cold when they answered the call to this overnight house fire. It's believed an electrical issue caused it. Ameren working to restore...
KFVS12
Missouri winter weather latest
Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
KFVS12
Overnight house fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau
Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
KFVS12
Ameren working to restore power in Cape Girardeau
While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken water main. It happened this morning on Eastview Court near the Power Plant.
KFVS12
Crews battle frigid temps, house fire in Cape Girardeau
The latest on winter weather in Missouri. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than 2,000 customers without power in Cape Girardeau. 1 dead, 3 injured after...
KFVS12
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center changes hours due to incoming winter storm
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center say they are changing their hours due to the incoming winter storm. Community-based outpatient clinics in West Plains and Farmington, Mo. will be closed on Thursday, December 22. They say other facilities, including Poplar Bluff’s main campus...
KFVS12
Zeigler, Ill. family wins toys in national sweepstakes from Toys ‘R’ Us
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois family won a national sweepstakes from Toys “R” Us. According to a release, 12-year-old Eli and 9-year-old Matthew won a surprise visit from Geoffrey the Giraffe who delivered a giant bag full of toys at the Zeigler Fire House. In October,...
KFVS12
Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo.
Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Ky Gov. Beshear urges people to...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau firefighters respond to early-morning house fire
Kentucky's governor continues his plea to keep people off the roads as crews work numerous crashes Thursday night into Friday morning. Firefighters in Cape Girardeau faced the bitter cold when they answered the call to this overnight house fire. It's believed an electrical issue caused it. Ameren working to restore...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
KFVS12
2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun. According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.
wpsdlocal6.com
Bridge Street, Irvin Cobb railroad tracks intentionally on fire to prevent freeze
PADUCAH — Have you noticed the railroad tracks on fire near Bridge Street and Irvin Cobb Drive?. Paducah police say there is no need to worry—the tracks are intentionally on fire. This is a technique the companies use to keep the tracks from freezing over. They are closely...
KFVS12
Warming center open in Carbondale
Governor Andy Beshear is offering a stark warning to holiday travelers as he signs a state of emergency for the upcoming winter storm. New economic data, earnings reports, and "the Santa Claus Rally"| Money Talks 12/21/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We have new information released recent weeks, including data...
KFVS12
3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
Comments / 0