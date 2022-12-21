ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Challenges of working in the cold

Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Christmas Day meal at Clippard Elementary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some people aren’t able to celebrate Christmas the same way as others. To help those who need a Christmas lunch, Clippard Elementary is offering a free meal. On Christmas Day this Sunday, Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Mo., will be hosting a free event....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

First Responders working in the frigid temps and inclement weather

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - While many people are staying inside during the cold and inclement weather, first responders are still working to protect the public. Some local departments discussed what it’s really like to work in that kind of weather. As you get out this weekend, think of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Winter conditions in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some of it is dying down, snowy weather continues in some of the Heartland. In Cape Girardeau, the Director of Public Works is wanting everyone to stay safe. Stan Polivick warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Missouri winter weather latest

Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Overnight house fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau

Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Ameren working to restore power in Cape Girardeau

While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken water main. It happened this morning on Eastview Court near the Power Plant.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews battle frigid temps, house fire in Cape Girardeau

The latest on winter weather in Missouri. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than 2,000 customers without power in Cape Girardeau. 1 dead, 3 injured after...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo.

Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Ky Gov. Beshear urges people to...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau firefighters respond to early-morning house fire

Kentucky's governor continues his plea to keep people off the roads as crews work numerous crashes Thursday night into Friday morning. Firefighters in Cape Girardeau faced the bitter cold when they answered the call to this overnight house fire. It's believed an electrical issue caused it. Ameren working to restore...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun. According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Warming center open in Carbondale

Governor Andy Beshear is offering a stark warning to holiday travelers as he signs a state of emergency for the upcoming winter storm. New economic data, earnings reports, and "the Santa Claus Rally"| Money Talks 12/21/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We have new information released recent weeks, including data...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

