Tuesday’s Scores

Abbeville 56, Bullock County 37
Austin 48, Grissom 38
Belgreen 78, Oakman 15
Beulah 37, Randolph County 27
Briarwood Christian 51, Oneonta 35
Carbon Hill 46, Dora 44
Catholic-Montgomery 58, Montgomery Academy 25
Cherokee County 73, Cedar Bluff 22
Choctaw County 32, R.C. Hatch 27
Clay-Chalkville 37, Thompson 21
Cullman 65, Midfield 33
Decatur Heritage 61, Holly Pond 37
Douglas 48, Brindlee Mountain 24
East Lawrence 66, Addison 56
East Limestone 75, Tanner 37
Elba 43, New Brockton 41
Enterprise 43, South Walton, Fla. 35
Foley 58, Saraland 25
Francis Marion 53, Linden 25
Good Hope 63, Fairview 22
Handley 59, Gaylesville 24
Hillcrest-Evergreen 39, Monroe County 23
Homewood 54, Childersburg 27
Hou Academy 55, Dale County 10
Jackson 64, W.S. Neal 12
Jasper 68, Springville 45
Lamar County 54, Fayette County 29
Lanett 22, Loachapoka 19
Marengo 55, Ellwood Christian Academy 11
Murphy 42, Baker 38
Pace, Fla. 53, Baldwin County 30
Parker 45, Rogers 36
Pelham 52, Blount 35
Plainview 80, Section 28
Pleasant Grove 77, Montevallo 24
Samson 59, Opp 34
Sand Rock 74, Talladega County Central 16
Shades Valley 47, Spain Park 33
Spring Garden 69, Cherokee County 28
St. James 74, LAMP 30
Sulligent 39, Hamilton 37
Thomasville 54, Leroy 39
Wadley 69, Horseshoe Bend 59
Wenonah 61, Huntsville 48
West Limestone 62, Ardmore 50
West Point 54, Arab 49
Hazel Green 61, Gulfport, Miss. 38
Chilton County 50, Gulf Shores 40
Holtville 43, Alma Bryant 39
Valley Head 53, Whitesburg Christian 16
