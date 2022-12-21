ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 56, Bullock County 37

Austin 48, Grissom 38

Belgreen 78, Oakman 15

Beulah 37, Randolph County 27

Briarwood Christian 51, Oneonta 35

Carbon Hill 46, Dora 44

Catholic-Montgomery 58, Montgomery Academy 25

Cherokee County 73, Cedar Bluff 22

Choctaw County 32, R.C. Hatch 27

Clay-Chalkville 37, Thompson 21

Cullman 65, Midfield 33

Decatur Heritage 61, Holly Pond 37

Douglas 48, Brindlee Mountain 24

East Lawrence 66, Addison 56

East Limestone 75, Tanner 37

Elba 43, New Brockton 41

Enterprise 43, South Walton, Fla. 35

Foley 58, Saraland 25

Francis Marion 53, Linden 25

Good Hope 63, Fairview 22

Handley 59, Gaylesville 24

Hillcrest-Evergreen 39, Monroe County 23

Homewood 54, Childersburg 27

Hou Academy 55, Dale County 10

Jackson 64, W.S. Neal 12

Jasper 68, Springville 45

Lamar County 54, Fayette County 29

Lanett 22, Loachapoka 19

Marengo 55, Ellwood Christian Academy 11

Murphy 42, Baker 38

Pace, Fla. 53, Baldwin County 30

Parker 45, Rogers 36

Pelham 52, Blount 35

Plainview 80, Section 28

Pleasant Grove 77, Montevallo 24

Samson 59, Opp 34

Sand Rock 74, Talladega County Central 16

Shades Valley 47, Spain Park 33

Spring Garden 69, Cherokee County 28

St. James 74, LAMP 30

Sulligent 39, Hamilton 37

Thomasville 54, Leroy 39

Wadley 69, Horseshoe Bend 59

Wenonah 61, Huntsville 48

West Limestone 62, Ardmore 50

West Point 54, Arab 49

Holiday Beach Bash=

Hazel Green 61, Gulfport, Miss. 38

Tournament Game=

Chilton County 50, Gulf Shores 40

Holtville 43, Alma Bryant 39

Valley Head 53, Whitesburg Christian 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

