ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albia 37, Newton 33

Alta-Aurelia 57, River Valley, Correctionville 41

Ankeny Centennial 59, Ankeny 52

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, South Hardin 40

Atlantic 56, Shenandoah 44

BCLUW, Conrad 33, North Butler, Greene 22

Ballard 56, Gilbert 35

Baxter 54, GMG, Garwin 24

Bellevue 59, Maquoketa 55

Benton Community 51, Clear Creek-Amana 36

Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, LeMars 57

CAM, Anita 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31

Calamus-Wheatland 49, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 45

Carlisle 57, Boone 39

Carroll 50, Bondurant Farrar 49

Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Beckman, Dyersville 32

Cedar Falls 54, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50

Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids, Washington 18

Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Muscatine 42

Central Elkader 70, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Chariton 57, Central Decatur, Leon 48

Clear Lake 48, Algona 36

Collins-Maxwell 56, Colo-NESCO 13

Danville 60, Eldon Cardinal 45

Davenport, Central 65, Clinton 44

Decorah 59, Waukon 51

Dike-New Hartford 69, Grundy Center 30

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 11

Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Emmetsburg 26

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 71, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 31

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30

Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68

Grand View Christian 51, Davis County, Bloomfield 40

Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46

Hinton 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 27

Hudson 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25

IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 36

Johnston 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 51

Kee, Lansing 38, West Central, Maynard 23

Keokuk 67, Fairfield 25

Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Senior 48

Logan-Magnolia 55, Audubon 25

Lynnville-Sully 70, Belle Plaine 22

MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 32

MOC-Floyd Valley 55, George-Little Rock 43

Marion 48, West Delaware, Manchester 44

Marshalltown 57, Des Moines, East 14

Melcher-Dallas 53, Seymour 38

Montezuma 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

Monticello 60, Camanche 21

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 47, Murray 37

Mount Pleasant 49, Burlington 13

Mount Vernon 49, Independence 24

Nevada 51, Greene County 10

New Hampton 67, Charles City 21

Nodaway Valley 63, Mount Ayr 47

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

North Mahaska, New Sharon 54, English Valleys, North English 31

North Polk, Alleman 61, Winterset 41

Northeast, Goose Lake 62, Anamosa 26

Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36

Ogden 35, Madrid 30

Okoboji, Milford 66, Boyden-Hull 56

Orient-Macksburg 43, Moravia 26

PAC-LM 51, Storm Lake 48

Parkview Christian, Neb. 64, Griswold 16

Pella 56, Knoxville 39

Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption, Davenport 34

Regina, Iowa City 68, West Liberty 61

Rock Valley 60, Sheldon 26

Roland-Story, Story City 57, PCM, Monroe 52

Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, Western Christian 32

South Central Calhoun 62, MVAOCOU 56

South Hamilton, Jewell 48, West Marshall, State Center 47

Southeast Valley 70, East Sac County 37

Spencer 81, Mason City 61

Springville 46, Alburnett 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29

St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29

Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 21

Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Lamoni 42

Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 22

Unity Christian 81, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13

WACO, Wayland 61, Lone Tree 35

Wapello 46, Hillcrest Academy 13

Waterloo, West 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 48

Waukee Northwest 58, Urbandale 30

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood, Cresco 40

West Branch 55, Tipton 35

West Fork, Sheffield 60, Osage 35

Winfield-Mount Union 57, Highland, Riverside 23

Woodbine 71, Glidden-Ralston 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central City vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy