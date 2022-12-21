Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albia 37, Newton 33
Alta-Aurelia 57, River Valley, Correctionville 41
Ankeny Centennial 59, Ankeny 52
Aplington-Parkersburg 51, South Hardin 40
Atlantic 56, Shenandoah 44
BCLUW, Conrad 33, North Butler, Greene 22
Ballard 56, Gilbert 35
Baxter 54, GMG, Garwin 24
Bellevue 59, Maquoketa 55
Benton Community 51, Clear Creek-Amana 36
Bishop Garrigan 85, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, LeMars 57
CAM, Anita 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 31
Calamus-Wheatland 49, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 45
Carlisle 57, Boone 39
Carroll 50, Bondurant Farrar 49
Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Beckman, Dyersville 32
Cedar Falls 54, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50
Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids, Washington 18
Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Muscatine 42
Central Elkader 70, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Chariton 57, Central Decatur, Leon 48
Clear Lake 48, Algona 36
Collins-Maxwell 56, Colo-NESCO 13
Danville 60, Eldon Cardinal 45
Davenport, Central 65, Clinton 44
Decorah 59, Waukon 51
Dike-New Hartford 69, Grundy Center 30
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 11
Estherville Lincoln Central 62, Emmetsburg 26
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 71, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 31
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30
Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68
Grand View Christian 51, Davis County, Bloomfield 40
Harris-Lake Park 60, South O’Brien, Paullina 46
Hinton 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 27
Hudson 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25
IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 36
Johnston 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 51
Kee, Lansing 38, West Central, Maynard 23
Keokuk 67, Fairfield 25
Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Senior 48
Logan-Magnolia 55, Audubon 25
Lynnville-Sully 70, Belle Plaine 22
MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 32
MOC-Floyd Valley 55, George-Little Rock 43
Marion 48, West Delaware, Manchester 44
Marshalltown 57, Des Moines, East 14
Melcher-Dallas 53, Seymour 38
Montezuma 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
Monticello 60, Camanche 21
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 47, Murray 37
Mount Pleasant 49, Burlington 13
Mount Vernon 49, Independence 24
Nevada 51, Greene County 10
New Hampton 67, Charles City 21
Nodaway Valley 63, Mount Ayr 47
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34
North Mahaska, New Sharon 54, English Valleys, North English 31
North Polk, Alleman 61, Winterset 41
Northeast, Goose Lake 62, Anamosa 26
Northwood-Kensett 40, Central Springs 36
Ogden 35, Madrid 30
Okoboji, Milford 66, Boyden-Hull 56
Orient-Macksburg 43, Moravia 26
PAC-LM 51, Storm Lake 48
Parkview Christian, Neb. 64, Griswold 16
Pella 56, Knoxville 39
Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption, Davenport 34
Regina, Iowa City 68, West Liberty 61
Rock Valley 60, Sheldon 26
Roland-Story, Story City 57, PCM, Monroe 52
Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, Western Christian 32
South Central Calhoun 62, MVAOCOU 56
South Hamilton, Jewell 48, West Marshall, State Center 47
Southeast Valley 70, East Sac County 37
Spencer 81, Mason City 61
Springville 46, Alburnett 44
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29
St. Mary’s, Remsen 64, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 29
Treynor 73, Riverside, Oakland 21
Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Lamoni 42
Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 22
Unity Christian 81, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Vinton-Shellsburg 70, South Tama County, Tama 13
WACO, Wayland 61, Lone Tree 35
Wapello 46, Hillcrest Academy 13
Waterloo, West 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 48
Waukee Northwest 58, Urbandale 30
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Crestwood, Cresco 40
West Branch 55, Tipton 35
West Fork, Sheffield 60, Osage 35
Winfield-Mount Union 57, Highland, Riverside 23
Woodbine 71, Glidden-Ralston 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central City vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
